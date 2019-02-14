JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 02: Josh Lambo #4 of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Matt Overton #45 celebrate a field goal during the game against the Indianapolis Colts on December 02, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Kicker Josh Lambo is signing a four-year contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is according to team sources as well as ESPN insider Adam Schefter and NFL Network insider Ian Rappoport. Lambo has spent the last two seasons of his career with the Jaguars and will be with the team for the foreseeable future. Ian Rappoport reports that Lambo’s four-year deal is worth $15.5 Million.

The #Jaguars signed K Josh Lambo to a 4-year extension worth $15.5M, source said. He gets $6.5M in full guarantees. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2019

Lambo played in 13 games in the 2018 season. In those games, he was 19 of 21 on field goals and 19 of 20 on extra points. Though he missed the final three games due to a groin injury, Lambo’s performance is over 90 percent on field goals in both of his first two seasons with the team.

Lambo’s career-long came in the 2018 season when he kicked a 57-yard field goal in week eight against the Philadelphia Eagles in London. Lambo had five attempts of over 50 yards in 2018 and he made four of them. In a season of offensive struggles, the Jaguars could rely on Lambo.

Lambo played college football at Texas A&M University and entered the NFL draft in 2015. After going undrafted, Lambo signed a deal with the (then) San Diego Chargers. Lambo beat out veteran kicker Nick Novak and played the 2015 and 2016 seasons with the Chargers. In his two seasons with the Chargers, Lambo was 52 of 64 on field goals. Lambo was released by the Chargers before the 2017 season in favor of Younghoe Koo.

Though the first few seasons of Lambo’s career were borderline average, he seems to have found his stride in Jacksonville. Lambo came to the Jags midseason in 2017, supplanting struggling kicker Jason Myers. In 10 games starting, Lambo was 19 of 20 on field goals. In four playoff games, Lambo made all four field goal attempts. Lambo is 28 years old and age isn’t as much of a factor for kickers as with other positions. The Jags have their kicker in place ahead of free agency.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on