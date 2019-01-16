MINNEAPOLIS, MN – AUGUST 24: Offensive coordinator John DeFilippo of the Minnesota Vikings reacts during a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 24, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their next offensive coordinator. They are set to hire former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator, John DeFilippo. This news comes as fans were beginning to become restless over who the team would hire. According to Ian Rapoport, Doug Marrone “took his time with such a key hire”. Jaguars owner Shad Khan made it clear at the end of the season that he wasn’t happy. Marrone needs this hire to work out and for the offense to perform better with DeFilippo.

The #Jaguars are expected to hire former #Vikings OC John DeFilippo as their new offensive coordinator, sources say. Doug Marrone took his time with such a key hire, but when the deal gets done, he’ll have his guy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2019

DeFilippo will be joining the Jaguars at an important time for the team. A year removed from the AFC Championship, the offensive appears in shambles. It is unclear who will be the starting quarterback Week One of the 2019 season. Star running back Leonard Fournette is embattled as of late. And the team doesn’t have a true number one wide out. Yes, DeFilippo will have his work cut out for him.

News of the hire comes after a handful of coaches were in for interviews but to date there hadn’t been any indications of interest on either side. Coaches such as Gary Kubiak, Darrell Bevell, and Mike McCoy were all possibilities. But it appears that Marrone had his sights on DeFilippo.

Tom Coughlin could have had a hand in this hire as well. DeFilippo was the offensive quality control coach for the New York Giants from 2005 to 2006 under Coughlin. More recently, DeFilippo was the quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016 to 2017 and spent 14 weeks as offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings in the 2018 season. During DeFilippo’s time in Philadelphia, Carson Wentz was in his first two seasons in the NFL.

Though DeFilippo’s time in Minnesota was short, he will now get a chance to revitalize the Jaguars offense. We will have to wait a few months to see the quarterback he will be working with as well as any other offensive adds in the draft.

