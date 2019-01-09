MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 23: Calais Campbell #93 of the Jacksonville Jaguars before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Calais Campbell is the 2018 winner of the Bart Starr Award. This is an annual award recognizing the player who “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community.” Players around the league vote on this award from a list of 10 finalists each season. Campbell is very involved in the Jacksonville community and is an outstanding person on and off the field. Despite a losing season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, fans and players alike can look to Campbell as a bright spot on the team.

NFL players voted and this years’ Bart Starr Award winner is @Campbell93. See the moment when he found out with a phone call from Cherry Starr. pic.twitter.com/H7JddBVXkD — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) January 8, 2019

Campbell joined the Jaguars during the free agency period before the 2017 season. He is a great addition to the team and has 25 sacks in his two seasons with the team. Campbell is a valuable veteran presence for younger players in the locker room and is a leader on the team. Besides his athletic abilities, Campbell has his own foundation which has multiple initiatives.

The CRC foundation gets it name from Campbell’s late father, Charles Richard Campbell. Part of the foundation’s mission says “The CRC Foundation is committed to the enhancement of our community through the teaching of critical life skills to young people.” Campbell holds a yearly event “Christmas with Calais” in which he hosts a shopping spree for local children and their families in time for the holidays. Campbell also awards a scholarship to a young person about to seek a degree at a four-year university each year. These examples are just a glimpse of the work Campbell does for his community.

Campbell will receive the Bart Starr award at the Super Bowl Breakfast. This will be the first time a Jaguar is a recipient since the award’s inception in 1989. He is now in the company of recent winners such as Benjamin Watson and Peyton Manning. Campbell is not only a great player but an exemplary person off the field.

