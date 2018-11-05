JACKSONVILLE, FL – OCTOBER 21: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the game against the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field on October 21, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars offense is crucial to the team’s success in the second half of the season. Blake Bortles and company have played mediocre through the last few games, and it’s time for the Jags to up the tempo on offense and score points. Jaguars fans are frustrated that the team is currently 3-5, despite making the AFC Championship Game last season. The Jags faithful are still hoping for a successful season, but it all falls on the offense to get things going in the final eight games of the regular season. The play of the offense has the team frustrated as they are lacking to score enough points to win games.

With an intricate matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Jacksonville has had two weeks to prepare for this AFC South division matchup. Star running back Leonard Fournette returns this week, which is huge for the offensive rushing attack. Bortles now has his star back in the backfield, and it could pay off in a big way. Fournette returning brings the offense back to a quality offense if he can prove that he’s back to full health. Bortles’ play this season has been mediocre, but he has ensured that fans shouldn’t give up hope just yet.

Win Games Down The Stretch

With eight games remaining, there’s still time for the Jaguars offense to get rolling and make the right plays to win the meaningful games. Injuries on the offense have plagued the team all season, but if they can somehow overcome that, and play better on offense, this team can turn the season around quickly. Head coach Doug Marrone knows what’s at stake with his offense, as there has been talk that Bortles should be replaced via free agency or trade. However, Bortles also knows that he has to prove himself if he wants to remain the starting quarterback for the Jaguars. Jacksonville is capable of playing elite football on the offensive side. They just have to execute in the right ways.

Offensive execution has become a distant memory for the Jags this season. Giving away games that they should have won has become the norm, and it’s time to change that. For the Jaguars offense to prove themselves, they’re going to have to make the pieces fit despite the injuries. Rookie wide receiver D.J. Chark has been impressive, and that’s a good sign, but one player doesn’t make the team thrive. It takes the entire offense to make it work, and Jacksonville hasn’t really shown that yet.

Leadership of Blake Bortles

Bortles and this Jaguars offense have to make changes, and very quickly. Things are taking a downward spiral in the Bold City, unlike last season. Many thought this Jaguars team would win the AFC South again, and that is still up for grabs, but the team hasn’t shown it. If offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett can spark a fire into his offense, the Jaguars can turn this around. But again, it all falls on Bortles and the offense to make it work.

