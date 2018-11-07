28th October 2018, Wembley Stadium, London, England; NFL in London, game three, Philadelphia Eagles versus Jacksonville Jaguars; Blake Bortles of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to pass the ball (photo by Tim Williams/Action Plus via Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars currently sit at the bottom of the AFC South with a 3-5 record. We are halfway through the season, and no one expected the team to be here. The Jaguars had more than playoff aspirations after being a quarter away from the Super Bowl last season. But now the team just needs to worry about righting the ship and finding its identity. They will have to be near perfect to have the slightest hope of making the playoffs. If the team goes 6-2 the rest of the season, they will be 9-7. With that record, they’d have to hope for a wildcard spot. Let’s take a look at each of the remaining games and see where the team could end up.

At the Colts

The first game after the bye is against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend. If the team can’t end their four game losing streak after the bye, then there are serious problems. Leonard Fournette is projected to be back on the field and that should relieve some pressure from Blake Bortles. But Fournette can’t fix everything and Andrew Luck has been on fire this season, with 23 touchdowns. The Jags win in a close game.

Jaguars 24, Colts 21

Versus the Steelers

This game was going to be Jacksonville’s first Sunday Night Football game in a decade.The match up with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been flexed to the 1:00 p.m. time slot. The Jaguars defense intercepted Ben Roethlisberger‘s passes six times last season. Don’t expect that outcome on November 18th. James Conner is filling in nicely for Bell and the Jaguars will need “Good Blake” to show up for this one. The Steelers will hand Duval its sixth loss of the season.

Steelers 31, Jaguars 17

At the Bills

The Jaguars won in a close, ugly wildcard round matchup against the Buffalo Bills last season. But they will be playing against a different signal caller this time. The question is whether it will be Nathan Peterman or if Josh Allen will be back. Either way, the Jaguars strong defense should allow a comfortable win as long as the offense is alive. Look for Dede Westbrook to have a big game in the Jaguars win.

Jaguars 28, Bills 14

Versus the Colts

This will be the Jaguars second time facing the Indianapolis Colts in four weeks. It will also be a home game for Jacksonville. But the team will split the series with the Colts this season. Even if the defense holds up against Luck, we will see Blake Bortles making boneheaded decisions a week after winning against the Bills.

Colts 27, Jaguars 21

At the Titans

The Jaguars week 14 matchup against the Tennesse Titans will be their sole prime-time game this season. Many fans will love to see the team in all teal. Though the Titans seem to have the Jags number lately, they won’t stop Duval this time. If Fournette is healthy, he will have a big game. The key to the win will be keeping Marcus Mariota from converting on third downs. That’s what killed the team earlier this season. Jaguars will squeak by in a close one.

Jaguars 17, Titans 13

Versus the Redskins

The Jaguars final home game will be against the Washington Redskins on December 6th. Luckily, the Redskins offensive line is experiencing injuries right now. If they are less than 100 percent, that will bode well for the Jaguars. Adrian Peterson has done well this season, but had only 17 yards on nine attempts last week against the Falcons. Alex Smith has only nine passing touchdowns this season so the defense should keep the opponent in check. The Jags get a win for their final home game.

Jaguars 21, Redskins 10

At the Dolphins

The Jaguars face the Miami Dolphins in week 16. Though the Dolphins started out hot at 3-0, they now sit at 5-4. Ryan Tannehill will likely be back for his team in this matchup. He’s been out for four weeks, but he won’t scare the Jaguars defense. Also, the Dolphins defense is ranked 28th against the run at 136.1 yards per game. The Jaguars will move to a three-game win streak in Miami.

Jaguars 28, Dolphins 23

At the Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars final regular season game comes against the Houston Texans in weeks 17. The Texans are on fire. They are 6-3 after starting out 0-3. If the Texans continue to be in first place in the AFC South, they may rest some of their starters. If that happens the Jaguars move to 9-7 on the season.

Jaguars 14, Texans 10

The Last Word

With this prediction, the Jaguars go 6-2 in the final half of the season. That gives them a final record of 9-7. Is it possible that they make a wildcard spot? Yes. But don’t count on it. The Jaguars are trying to find themselves right now, and it would have been better not to go 0-4 in the second quarter of the season.

