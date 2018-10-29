CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 14: Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL trade deadline is coming up. 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday will be here shortly and many expect there to be a flurry of trades. Could the Jacksonville Jaguars get in on the action? While they have already traded for Carlos Hyde, perhaps they should do business with the Cleveland Browns again. Tyrod Taylor is an option that the team should at least inquire about. The Jags currently sit at 3-5, but in the AFC South anything is possible. Quaterback isn’t the only position the Jaguars could look to upgrade as the trade deadline comes. Let’s look at a few options the team could consider.

If the front office from Jacksonville has shown anything, it’s that they are committed to Blake Bortles. But they need to realize at some point that he is not the man for the job. It’s been reported that Tyrod Taylor is available for trade.

.@JasonLaCanfora reporting on @NFLonCBS that #Browns QB Tyrod Taylor is available for trade. — Kyle Kelly (@KyleKellyWFNY) October 28, 2018

The Jaguars need to go ahead and inquire about Taylor. He would not be a flashy quarterback, but he controls the ball better than Bortles. In the same time frame that Bortles has thrown 72 interceptions (most in NFL since 2014) Taylor has only thrown 18. In 2014 Taylor was a backup, but he is still nowhere close to the turnover rate of Bortles. He doesn’t give you as much yardage, but Taylor is a good fit for what the Jaguars want to do on offense.

Another player that is on the trade block is receiver Demaryius Thomas.

Odds for what team Demaryius Thomas will be on after the 2018 NFL Trade Deadline (@betmybookie): Broncos +400

Patriots +500

Packers +500

Seahawks +700

Redskins +800

Panthers +850

Field -350 pic.twitter.com/3Wfv9vnHLV — OddsShark (@OddsShark) October 25, 2018

Thomas is 30 years old, but he is still playing at a pretty high level. So far this season, Thomas has 33 receptions (49 targets) for 372 yards and three touchdowns. His numbers are slightly better than Keelan Cole at this point. Cole has 27 receptions (46 targets) for 357 yards with just one touchdown. Thomas however, has not lost a fumble this year as Cole has. Cole also has the problem of dropping the football. There are receivers besides Thomas that the Jaguars could consider, but there is a potential out in Thomas’ contract after the season. Getting Thomas could be a good add for a Jaguars team that needs help in the receiver category.

The Jaguars have an offensive line that is dealing with injuries this season. A good candidate to come in and provide help is guard Kelechi Osemele. Osemele is currently on the Oakland Raiders and it is reported that he could be a trade candidate. Osemele has been out for the past few weeks with a knee injury which is concerning, but he has experience at the tackle position as well as his current role. Interestingly enough, the Jaguars left tackle position has been a revolving door this year due to injury. Dave Caldwell should at least make a call and gauge the possibility of upgrading the line through a trade.

The Last Word

The Jacksonville Jaguars have already made a trade this season. At 3-5 it’s hard to say that the front office will pull the trigger on another trade. But there are definite areas of need for a team that is one year past going to the AFC Championship game. If the team is going to resurrect their season, they should go after one of the above players.

