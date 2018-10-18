Fulham’s US owner Shahid Khan looks on ahead of the English Championship play-off final football match between Aston Villa and Fulham at Wembley Stadium in London on May 26, 2018. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)

News broke on Wednesday that the Jacksonville Jaguars owner, Shad Khan, was withdrawing his bid to buy Wembley Stadium. This comes on the heels of recent turmoil in the Football Association council’s deliberation on the issue. In Khan’s statement, he makes it clear that he is open to continuing the venture in the future. Let’s discuss what this means for the Jaguars.

“Shahid Khan has informed us today that he will be withdrawing his offer to buy the stadium – and we fully respect his decision.” Stunner from the #Jaguars owner. https://t.co/7AxDVRke6d — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2018

The Decision

Khan has made the decision not to buy Wembley Stadium at this time. Khan and others have made the case that buying Wembley would be good for the Jaguars. The logic is that it would help the team’s standing in Jacksonville by the revenue owning Wembley would add. However, some fans are breathing a sigh of relief, as rumors have been spreading that the opposite would be true. Here is Khan’s statement to Jacksonville after the news broke:

Another statement from Shad Khan, this one to the city of Jacksonville: pic.twitter.com/wIpHAqAEWC — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 17, 2018

In this statement, Khan makes it clear that he believes London is a key to Jacksonville being a sustainable market for the Jaguars. He also alluded to his plans for downtown Jacksonville as another key for the Jaguars success as an NFL franchise in a small market.

In exploring this topic last week, I mentioned that Khan needed to shut down the rumors about London. Regarding a potential four games a season in London or even the team moving to the city, it seems that isn’t Khan’s focus. In fact, Khan is basically reiterating sentiments from the Jaguars 2018 State of the Franchise event regarding downtown Jacksonville.

Khan’s Plans for the Jacksonville Market

Perhaps the reason for the London rumors heating up last week was not only the pending (at the time) purchase of Wembley, but one NFL executive’s idea that London is about ready to have an NFL franchise of its own.

Everything that can be put in place is in place for the NFL to put a team in London. Plus much more around the league from @AlbertBreer: https://t.co/HfrKbB3kRp — The MMQB (@theMMQB) October 14, 2018

In the above article, it is reported that Mark Waller, the NFL’s executive vice president of international, believes that London is ready for an NFL franchise. When you couple that news with Khan’s pending purchase you get Jacksonville fans thinking the worst.

But with the news that Khan has withdrawn his bid for Wembley, he has reaffirmed his commitment to Jacksonville for the Jaguars. However, this is not because he isn’t interested in London. To the contrary, Khan shows in his statement that he is. But the owner of the Jaguars is showing that he doesn’t have blind ambition for Wembley Stadium, but is sticking with his previously laid out plan for Jacksonville. Khan thinks that making Jacksonville’s downtown more relevant and the partnership with London will bolster its standing as a viable franchise.

Besides Khan’s plans for Jacksonville and London, they would do well to win more games, a Super Bowl even. There’s no telling what a victory at the highest level could do for the team’s popularity.

The Last Word

The news of Shad Khan’s withdrawal from purchasing London’s Wembley Stadium isn’t the end of the story. But for now, work will resume behind the scenes. If anything, the news from Khan should make fans realize that Khan is judicious with his plans and doesn’t just have his interests at heart. Shad Khan is working hard to ensure Jacksonville is the home for the Jaguars for years to come.

