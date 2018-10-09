INDIANAPOLIS, IN December 14: Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles (28) during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts on December 14, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are adding a running back to the team. Jamaal Charles came in for a workout Tuesday and left with a one-year contract. This news comes just two days after Corey Grant sustained an injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season. Also, feature back Leonard Fournette, remains out with a nagging hamstring injury. Charles is not the first back to workout for the Jaguars in the past few weeks, but he is the most noteworthy. Perhaps he can be a shot in the arm for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations.

Jaguars giving Jamaal Charles a one-year deal, per source. He had been waiting for the right opportunity with a contender – now has it. https://t.co/uf9Sq86heV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2018

Charles is now a member of the Jaguars. Interestingly enough, the 31-year-old back will be wearing jersey number 31. Charles most recently played for the Denver Broncos in the 2017 season. While he was third on the depth chart, he played well. Charles rushed for 296 yards on 69 carries in 2017. That is good for 4.3 yards per carry. Charles also had 129 receiving yards last year. In his career, Charles has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times and has averaged 5.4 yards per carry. But does he have anything left in the tank?

“The reason why I wanted to come here was because I wanted a potential shot at a Super Bowl.” Hear @jcharles25 on signing. pic.twitter.com/SWO1HOyNTR — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 9, 2018

Charles seems to think that he has gas left in the tank and wants to be on a team that has a chance at the Super Bowl. He joins a backfield that is lacking depth due to the aforementioned injuries. Fournette and Grant both have injuries that keep them from the field. In fact, Grant is out for the season and we don’t know when Fournette will return. T.J. Yeldon has been playing well but isn’t 100 percent healthy either due to an ankle injury. Though Charles is on the wrong end of 30, he is a capable back that could be a shot in the arm for the Jaguars offense. The Jaguars didn’t waste time getting help in the backfield and it’s now time for Charles to add performing well for the team to his legacy.

