The Jacksonville Jaguars received another bout of turmoil to a season that’s already had plenty of it.

According to a report from The Sun, four Jaguars players were arrested outside a London nightclub at around 4 a.m. local time early Saturday morning. It stems from a brawl that erupted after the players reportedly failed to pay a £50,000 bar tab.

NFL Network media insider Ian Rapoport is reporting, citing sources, that the four players in question are safeties Barry Church, Ronnie Harrison, and Jarrod Wilson in addition to cornerback D.J. Hayden.

“We are aware that four of our players were detained over restitution of a bill,” the Jaguars announced in a team statement. “The matter is being resolved and the players are with the team. Any discipline will be handled internally.”

The incident took place at the London Reign Showclub after the players were accused of trying to leave without paying their bill. Rapoport indicated they believed that the bottles of champagne and high-end liquor they ordered were comped. When they showed up on their bill, an argument ensued with the players reportedly threatening bouncers outside the club.

Authorities detained the players for around nine hours after the incident. However, no charges were filed after an agreement was reached between the parties involved in setting the tab.

One season after coming within a win of the Super Bowl, things have not gone to plan in 2018. The Jags currently sit at 3-4 and are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, averaging just 9.3 points per game in those losses. Their offensive issues led to the benching of quarterback Blake Bortles in the second half of last week’s 20-7 loss to the Houston Texans.

The Jaguars are in the United Kingdom for their annual “home” game in London. They face the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at historic Wembley Stadium on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. NFL Network is providing television coverage.

