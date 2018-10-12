TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 01: New York Giants tackle Ereck Flowers (74) drops back to pass protect during an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 01, 2017, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have decided to add another offensive lineman to the team. Former New York Giants tackle and first-round pick, Ereck Flowers, was signed to the team on Friday. This comes after the team announced they put Josh Wells on injured reserve. The Jaguars offensive line has its fair share of injuries this season. Assuming Flowers gets a chance to start at left tackle, he would be the third starter at the position for the Jaguars this season.

Former Giants’ first-round pick Ereck Flowers is signing a 1-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2018

It seems that Flowers didn’t blossom in New York, as he was let go by the team earlier this week.

After allowing a league leading 180 total pressures since 2015, Ereck Flowers is out in New York. That and 14 other stats to know from Week 5 in the NFL.https://t.co/TMEgYblniB pic.twitter.com/3w4YGHsgU0 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) October 9, 2018

As you can see from the above tweet from Pro Football Focus, Flowers has given up the most pressures in the league since 2015. The Jaguars did face the Giants in Week One, so Flowers is a familiar face. While he hasn’t been successful lately, Flowers was the ninth overall pick in the NFL draft in 2015. Success on the field matters, but perhaps a change of scenery will be helpful for the fourth year tackle.

The Jaguars would be lucky if Flowers were to do well. At this point, the team has gone through two starting left tackles this season. Second-year tackle Cam Robinson tore his ACL in week two and is out for the season. Wells was starting in his place but is now on the injured reserve with a groin injury. Earlier this week the Jaguars announced that Wells would be out and that Josh Walker would start in his place. Whether or not Flowers will eventually start is unknown at this time, but the Jaguars need help. The offensive line is banged up and beggars can’t be choosers. The 6’6″, 325-pound tackle will have a chance to revitalize his career in Jacksonville.

