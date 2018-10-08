KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 7: Corey Grant #30 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is helped off the field after an injury during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a gut-wrenching loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. It appears that the bad news is multiplying this week for the Jaguars. Running back Corey Grant may be out for the rest of the season after an apparent Lisfranc injury. This is bad news for the team as they are already without Leonard Fournette with a hamstring injury and T.J. Yeldon hasn’t been 100 percent all season. Let’s take a look at the injury and what it means for the Jaguars going forward.

Corey Grant Suffers Lisfranc Injury

After Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, multiple sources reported that Grant suffered a Lisfranc injury:

Jaguars believe RB Corey Grant suffered Lisfranc injury that is likely to end his season, per sources. With Leonard Fournette out with a hamstring injury, Jaguars need RB help. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2018

Grant has one carry for eight yards on Sunday and after the play, he had to go to a knee. Grant was not able to put pressure on his foot and after seeing the replay, his foot was in an awkward position during the tackle.

So what is a Lisfranc injury?

As you can see in the picture above, the Lisfranc joint connects the Tarsals and Metatarsals of the foot. It appears that this injury is a serious one, as it didn’t take long for many to believe that Grant will be lost for the season.

This is a big blow for the Jaguars for a few reasons. One is that Grant is a change of pace back for the Jaguars. He doesn’t have great success running up the middle, but he is very speedy and is versatile in that respect. Also, the Jaguars are already without Fournette for what is likely an extended period. So Yeldon is their best shot at running back right now, and he isn’t fully healthy.

Going Forward

With Grant likely gone for the season and Fournette out for the foreseeable future, what should the Jaguars do? Yeldon is obviously their workhorse currently. In fact, Yeldon had 53 yards on 10 carries, plus 69 yards on eight receptions with a touchdown. He’s done well. Still, Yeldon has an ankle injury that keeps him from being 100 percent.

Behind Yeldon is Brandon Wilds. But Wilds hasn’t been a big factor for the team this season. At this point, it would be wise for the team to look for a free agent or even a trade partner. Last week the Jaguars worked out Orleans Darkwa and Matthew Dayes. It will be interesting to see if they decide to give either of the two a call.

However, it’s been said that a certain foe of the Jaguars is willing to trade bell-cow back Le’Veon Bell. In all seriousness, Bell isn’t a likely target for the Jaguars. But he would be interesting. The Jaguars need to take a hard look at who is available to help Yeldon in the backfield. Here’s to hoping Grant has a speedy recovery.

Related

View the original article on