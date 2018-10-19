CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 14: Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) attempts to tackle Cleveland Browns running back Carlos Hyde (34) during the first quarter of the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the decision to add another running back to the mix. This time, he’s not a free agent. In a surprising move, the Cleveland Browns are trading Carlos Hyde to the Jaguars for a fifth-round pick. This news comes as Leonard Fournette continues to miss time due to a hamstring injury. The Jaguars have also lost their last two games, and are slim at the running back position. While they added Jamaal Charles just over a week ago, Hyde is younger and could be a good move for a team whose offense is in shambles.

Browns are trading RB Carlos Hyde to Jacksonville, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2018

Hyde will be joining the Jaguars at a time when the offense needs a spark. So far this season, Hyde has 382 yards on 114 carries for five touchdowns. His yards per carry leaves room to be desired at just 3.35 this year. But the five rushing touchdowns is a plus. The running back group for the Jaguars is a bit gimpy this year, as even T.J.Yeldon is nursing an ankle injury. The move comes at a good time though, as the Jaguars are on a two-game skid. It shows the Jaguars front office knows it’s time to give it their best shot personnel wise in an ugly season so far for the offense.

What impact will Hyde have though? That remains to be seen. Yeldon has been the feature back so far this season but with his injuries, they could at least split carries. Another issue is the offensive line. With multiple injuries along the line, the running backs will need to work harder to get an open hole. But Hyde is the next man up for the Jaguars and they need a spark.

Fans should be happy, but cautious. Carlos Hyde could be a good addition to the team but time will tell.

