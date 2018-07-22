Jacksonville Jaguars – Last Word on Pro Football

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie class of 2018 is settling in through OTA’s. As the draft has passed, fans are anxious to see which rookies can live up to the hype. First-round selection Taven Bryan is going to be a workhorse on the defensive line. That fact is clear. But what about second-round selection D.J. Chark and the other rookies? How will they fit in? Let’s dive into each player and see how they best fit on the team.

The Jaguars went back to the defensive side in the first round and selected Taven Bryan 29th overall from Florida. Bryan has a lot of upside potential to his game. However, it is unlikely that he will start immediately with an already loaded d-line in front of him. Heading into 2019, though, Bryan could see playing time as the Jaguars will have decisions to make as they can’t re-sign everyone on the defense. Expect Bryan to see time this season, just not in a starting role, barring injury to another player.

Second-round selection D.J. Chark from LSU has quickly become a fan favorite. Chark exploded onto the scene as a wide receiver in 2017. His ability to block for the running game is exceptional. But his pass-catching abilities are off the charts as well. He has quick hands, and does a solid job catching passes in stride. Chark could become Blake Bortles‘ next favorite target in the passing attack this season and beyond.

Both Bryan and Chark will contribute heavily to the franchise’s success going forward. However, there are other players that were drafted or signed as undrafted free agents that can make an impact on the future of the franchise.

Offense Rookie Impacts

The Jaguars drafted former Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Lee has a lot of potential, but needs a bit of work. He isn’t ready just yet to be Bortles’ backup. The team signed Cody Kessler from the Cleveland Browns to a deal as well. The move signifies that the front office and the coaches have confidence in Bortles this season. That is a good sign for Jaguars fans. As for Lee, he can make an impact, but he’ll have to compete with Kessler for the backup role. Don’t expect to see him much in 2018, though 2019 we could see him as the full-time backup.

Jacksonville signed Allen Lazard from Iowa State as well. An undrafted signee, Lazard was tremendous in college catching the ball. With the team having numerous receivers, Lazard can show his worth and earn a spot on the roster if he works well. Fans are excited about the signing, and want to see him running towards the end zone in the near future. A lethal pass-catcher, Lazard, like Chark, can make terrific catches in stride.

Best Fit?

So, which one of the rookies above will end up being the best fit for the Jaguars? Many will say Bryan, because of his ability to get into the backfield and halt plays quickly. Even though we may not see him until late in the season or perhaps in 2019, Bryan has a strong case to work as the best fit. ‘

However, Chark will fit better, given that he is on the offensive side and can make an immediate impact. The rookie will block for Leonard Fournette in the rushing game, but will also be catching passes from Bortles. His lethal catching skills will make him the top receiver on the team. And, Fournette played a role in the team drafting Chark. The LSU to Jacksonville connection is a real thing now, too.

The 2018 NFL Draft is officially over, and every team in the league has to feel good about their selections. However, how did each team do with respect to the rest of the league? This installment of the 2018 NFL Draft Grades features an in-depth breakdown of every team in the AFC North and AFC South.

AFC East and West Grades

NFC North and South Grades

NFC East and West Grades

Baltimore Ravens: A

Players Added: Hayden Hurst, Lamar Jackson, Orlando Brown, Mark Andrews, Anthony Averett, Kenny Young, Jaleel Scott, Jordan Lasley, DeShon Elliott, Greg Senat, Bradley Bozeman, Zach Sieler

Baltimore’s draft was the envy of many around the league, as the organization added an astonishing twelve players over the course of the NFL Draft, including two first rounders. The 2017 Ravens finished their season 9-7, narrowly missing a playoff berth, so it’s not like this team didn’t have the talent to begin with.

The biggest problem for the Ravens last season was the lack of offense, and general manager Ozzie Newsome knew it. Eight of their twelve picks were spent on the offensive side of the ball, and it’s hard to find a poor choice among them.

Baltimore hasn’t gotten any production out of their tight end position since the days of Dennis Pitta, but that looks to change with the selections of Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews. Hurst was the best all-around tight end in the draft and can do a little bit of everything. Andrews struggles as a run blocker but should make a great red zone target.

Their biggest steal of the draft came with the selection of Orlando Brown in the third round. Brown was seen as a borderline first-round talent before a horrible combine performance caused his draft stock to plummet. His game tape shows an NFL starter, and film is typically more important than combine performances. He should immediately contribute on the Ravens offensive line.

However, the one pick that could make or break this draft is quarterback Lamar Jackson. After a series of down seasons, it looks like Baltimore is planning for life without Joe Flacco. He’ll need a year or two to develop, but he has the making of a franchise quarterback.

Cincinnati Bengals: B+

Players Added: Billy Price, Jessie Bates, Sam Hubbard, Malik Jefferson, Mark Walton, Davontae Harris, Andrew Brown, Darius Phillips, Logan Woodside

Another team with several draft needs, the Cincinnati Bengals did a solid job filling that talent via the draft. Everyone and their mother knew the Bengals needed help along the interior offensive line, so the selection of Billy Price makes perfect sense. Price was something of a reach, as there were several objectively better players available at 22. However, Price was still protected as a late first-early second, and he fills the Bengals biggest need.

Sam Hubbard instantly fits the team as a situational pass rusher. Hubbard was projected as a late first, early second selection, so drafting him in the third round was a great move. He may not be an immediate starter, but he should contribute immediately on passing downs.

While the Bengals added several key players to positions of need, they completely ignored the wide receiver position. Quarterback Andy Dalton isn’t good enough to do it alone, and right now he doesn’t have much help. A.J. Green is still amazing, but the options behind him are either injury prone or underwhelming. Cincinnati is making a major bet on 2017 first-round selection John Ross bouncing back from a rough rookie season.

Cleveland Browns: B

Players Added: Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward, Austin Corbett, Nick Chubb, Chad Thomas, Antonio Callaway, Genard Avery, Damion Ratley, Simeon Thomas

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2018 NFL Draft with a plethora of draft picks. Cleveland led off the draft by finally selecting a quarterback first overall. After watching Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson pass them by in consecutive years, Cleveland pulled the trigger on Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield.

It’s anyone’s guess if Mayfield (or anybody, for that matter) can finally be the franchise savior Cleveland needs, but he has all the tools to make it work. He’ll have time to learn behind Tyrod Taylor before inevitably taking over the starting job. For the first time in a long time, the Browns have genuine hope under center.

Denzel Ward pick was a poor decision, considering the talent they could have acquired. While Ward will be a good player, Bradley Chubb will be a great player. Chubb was the best defensive player in the draft and was still available at the number four selection. However, the Browns overthought it and selected an inferior player because the need for a cornerback was greater than the need for a pass rusher.

Outside of selecting Ward over Chubb, Cleveland didn’t make their typical head-scratching decisions. They didn’t reach for any players, and each member of the draft stands a genuine chance to contribute to the team.

The one area they surprisingly ignored was the left tackle position. Longtime left tackle and future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas hung up the cleats for good, yet the Browns didn’t draft his successor. With a rookie quarterback, the Browns top priority should have been to make Mayfield’s life as easy as possible. The first step to that is giving him protection with a strong left tackle.

Pittsburgh Steelers: A-

Players Added: Terrell Edmunds, James Washington, Mason Rudolph, Chukwuma Okorafor, Marcus Allen, Jaylen Samuels, Joshua Frazier

While the Edmunds selection doesn’t make much sense on the surface, it’s actually a strong selection. The Pittsburgh Steelers needed a linebacker, but opted for Edmunds, since four linebackers had already been selected in the first round.

With teams playing more and more sub-packages, the right type of safety can fill the void as a linebacker. Edmunds is a hard-hitting, physical player who excels against the run. In many ways, he’ll do exactly what’s expected from a linebacker, while also serving as a safety.

James Washington appears to be a reach in the second round if he were selected by any team other than the Steelers. Pittsburgh is the master of developing second- and third-round receivers, so they’ve certainly earned the benefit of the doubt here.

The Pittsburgh Steelers also made the smart move of selecting Ben Roethlisberger’s heir in Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph. Rudolph was projected as a top-40 pick, so Pittsburgh couldn’t avoid drafting him in the third round. Rudolph can learn behind Big Ben before eventually taking over the top spot.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that the Steelers waited until the fifth round to draft a running back. They still have Le’Veon Bell, but it’s becoming more and more likely that Bell will depart after 2018. Even if he doesn’t, availability has always been the biggest knock against Bell. Considering how important he is to the Steelers offense, it’s surprising that they didn’t invest higher in a backup plan.

Houston Texans: C-

Players Added: Justin Reid, Martinas Rankin, Jordan Akins, Keke Coutee, Duke Ejiofor, Jordan Thomas, Peter Kalambayi, Jermaine Kelly

The Houston Texans did what they could, but they didn’t have much opportunity to add top talent in this draft. Thanks to the Deshaun Watson trade, Houston’s first pick came in the third round. Obviously, Houston would take that trade every day of the week, but it limited their draft potential in 2018.

That being said, the Justin Reid selection was an absolute home run. Reid is one of the most intelligent players in the draft, playing seven different positions while in college. He’s athletic enough to play a variety of spots at the NFL level and is the definition of versatility. He was expected to be a second-round selection, with some having him go in the first round. Houston must have been thrilled to see him fall to them.

Outside of Reid, the Texans didn’t grab any immediate starters. Most of that was due to their poor draft capital, but Houston made some questionable decisions of their own. Despite their limited number of picks, the Texans selected two tight ends to join their crowded depth chart. While C.J. Fiedorowicz’ retirement means there’s a starting spot up for grabs, Houston had seven tight ends on the roster entering the draft. Nonetheless, Houston selected Jordan Akins and Jordan Thomas, meaning that 10% of the Texans 90-man roster are tight ends.

Indianapolis Colts: B+

Players Added: Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard, Braden Smith, Kemoko Turay, Tyquan Lewis, Nyheim Hines, Daurice Fountain, Jordan Wilkins, Deon Cain, Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin

After years of blatantly ignoring the offensive line, the Indianapolis Colts finally invested in protecting Andrew Luck by selecting Quenton Nelson sixth overall. Several analysts had Nelson as the second-best prospect, regardless of position, in the entire draft. Thanks to an early run on quarterbacks, Nelson fell to number six, and the Colts made a great move. The last three seasons show how crucial Luck’s health is, and Nelson should go a long way in keep Luck upright.

The wide receiver class as a whole went lower in the draft than expected, but the selection of wide receiver Deon Cain was still one of the better moves in the draft. Cain is an incredibly shifty receiver with great speed and burst. He should be able to contribute, especially on a receiver depth chart that doesn’t have much outside of T.Y. Hilton. Getting him in the sixth round may have been general manager Chris Ballard’s best move of the day.

The strangest decision of the event was that the Colts opted not to draft a top cornerback, despite having the perfect draft picks to do so. Thanks to a trade with the New York Jets, Indianapolis had four second-round picks. Combine that with the fact that Indianapolis had lost their two best corners in Rashaan Melvin and Vontae Davis, and selecting a cornerback seemed like a no-brainer.

However, the Colts went a different route. They managed to get solid players, but right now, it’s anyone’s guess who lines up in the secondary. The Colts had the 29th ranked defense in football, and ignoring the cornerback position isn’t a good way to improve that standing.

Jacksonville Jaguars: B-

Players Added: Taven Bryan, DJ Chark, Ronnie Harrison, Will Richardson, Tanner Lee, Leon Jacobs, Logan Cooke

The Jacksonville Jaguars boast one of the best rosters in the league and didn’t have many needs entering the draft. Their defense was absolutely dominant in 2017, and the rich got richer with the selection of Taven Bryan. Bryan can line up all along the defensive line and can generate pressure no matter who he goes against. The Jaguars led the league in sacks last season, so their defensive line should be a nightmare for opposing offenses in 2018.

The Jaguars biggest steal of the day came by selecting Ronnie Harrison in the third round. Initially projected as a top-five safety, Harrison’s stock plummeted such that the Jaguars were able to take him with the 93rd overall pick. Jacksonville doesn’t need another safety, put Harrison’s talent was just too good to pass up at 93.

Why the Jaguars only took one receiver is anyone’s guess. DJ Chark should be a good receiver in this league for years to come, but Jacksonville needs more than just him. After watching Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns depart in free agency, the Jaguars certainly need some receiver help. They added Donte Moncrief in free agency, but he’s nothing more than a role player.

Blake Bortles is not the type of quarterback capable of lifting up the talent around him. He’s very much the product of his environment, and he needs all the help he can get. Jacksonville wasn’t in the position to draft his replacement, but they didn’t do much to help him out. Poor offense cost them a trip to the Super Bowl, and unless Bortles grows in year five, it could cost them again.

Tennessee Titans: B

Players Added: Rashaan Evans, Harold Landry, Dane Cruikshank, Luke Falk

The Tennessee Titans only added four players, but the first two are complete difference makers. Trading up to grab Rashaan Evans was a great move, as Tennessee needed major help as the linebacker position. Outside of an aging Wesley Woodyard, the Titans didn’t have any concrete plans at linebacker. Thanks to the Evans selection, they now have a linebacker capable of doing everything. With him lined up as the outside linebacker, this stout Titans defense gets even better.

Harold Landry is one of the biggest boom or bust picks in the draft, and it all comes down to his health. Based on talent alone, Landry was one of the top 15 or so players in the draft. However, injury concerns regarding his knee and back caused him to fall all the way to the 41st pick. These health injuries were so worrisome that some teams took him off their board altogether.

If Landry stays healthy, he’s one of the best difference makers in the draft. However, that’s a big if. The Titans clearly felt good enough about his health to trade up for the guy, so take that for what it’s worth. However, only time will tell if this was the right move to make.

After Landry, the Titans had to wait until the fifth round to make another selection. It’s understandable why they traded up to draft the players they did, but they sacrificed a lot of depth to do it. In a league where injuries are so commonplace, having guys that can come off the bench and play is paramount to sustained success. Should injuries strike, the lack of mid-round pick may come back to bite the Titans in 2018.

The Jacksonville Jaguars 2018 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and the Jaguars have finalized their selections for their 2018 rookie class. The Jags surprisingly opted not to trade any of their seven picks during this year’s Draft, but made the following trades before this weekend kicked off:

Players Drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft:

First round, 29th overall: Taven Bryan , defensive lineman, Florida

, defensive lineman, Florida Second round, 61st overall: DJ Chark , wide receiver, LSU

, wide receiver, LSU Third round, 93rd overall: Ronnie Harrison , safety, Alabama

, safety, Alabama Fourth round, 129th overall: Will Richardson , offensive lineman, NC State

, offensive lineman, NC State Sixth round, 203rd overall: Tanner Lee , quarterback, Nebraska

, quarterback, Nebraska Seventh round, 230th overall: Leon Jacobs , linebacker, Wisconsin

, linebacker, Wisconsin Seventh round, 247th overall: Logan Cooke, punter, Mississippi State

Jacksonville Jaguars 2018 Draft Grade: 8/10

The Best Player: Taven Bryan

It might seem trite to put the Jaguars first pick of the Draft down as the best player, but in this case, the talent is undeniable. NFL Scouts had Bryan graded at a 6.35, which classified him as a player that “should become an instant starter.” For reference, the next-best defensive tackle in this year’s draft was Maurice Hurst, graded at 5.94.

Bryan drew comparisons to Robert Nkemdiche after registering 40 tackles and four sacks during his senior season at Florida. He demonstrated an uncanny athleticism, able to squeeze through tight blocks and wreak havoc in opposing backfields. He flashed above-average strength and speed at the Combine, landing in the top 15 among defensive lineman in the 40-yard dash and in the top ten for bench press. His skill set is versatile enough to play him inside or outside, and his tough attitude and strong play will make him a star on the defensive front in Jacksonville within a few years.

The Head-Scratcher: Only One Pass-catcher?

The Jaguars spent a second-round pick on D.J. Chark, the fastest wide receiver in this year’s draft class. Chark has blazing speed, but his ball tracking and ability to fend off defenders’ disruptive hands are lacking.

Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns both left Jacksonville in free agency, leaving Marqise Lee as the de facto top option. The Jags snagged Donte Moncrief in free agency, but no one expects greatness from Moncrief after the 2017 season he had with the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars defense was incredible last season, and the only reason they failed to make it to Minnesota in February was the offensive freight train in New England. With Robinson and Hurns gone, the Jaguars needed to restock the offense to give a resurgent Blake Bortles all the help he can get. Instead, the Jags added a safety to a stacked defensive backfield and selected depth at quarterback, slimming down their chances to make another deep run in the postseason.

The Steal: Ronnie Harrison

It is not surprising that the Jaguars drafted Ronnie Harrison. It is surprising that Harrison fell as far as he did. Harrison had been graded in the top five for safeties in this year’s draft class but found himself to be the seventh safety to come off the board. The talent from Alabama should have come off the board before Tracy Walker and Jessie Bates III and arguably even before Terrell Edmunds.

Harrison developed in the swarming Crimson Tide defense and is going to learn from several great defensive backs in Jacksonville. Even if he does not see much playing time during his rookie season, Harrison’s progress in the NFL is going to be a story to watch.

Most Likely to Turn Heads During Training Camp: DJ Chark

Chark ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash in the whole 2018 NFL Draft class with a 4.34. His time was only .02 seconds behind the fastest time, a breakneck 4.32 shared by defensive backs Denzel Ward, Parry Nickerson, and Donte Jackson. Turning heads is not always about being the best player on the field. The former LSU Tiger has height and speed and is going to be a serious deep threat for Jacksonville with some coaching. Chark could knock off Moncrief as the number two wide receiver on the Jaguars if he can develop the cooked spaghetti noodles he sometimes uses for arms.

The Rest

Richardson was a great value selection for the organization, providing them some flexibility along the offensive line after they acquired Andrew Norwell. Richardson is going to add depth to the right side and hopefully continue to improve Bortles’ chances at success slinging the football. The Jaguars needed a linebacker after the departure of Paul Posluszny, and some would argue that they waited too long to draft a player to address that issue.

Jacobs is a special teams contributor, but the Jags might have whiffed a little bit in this area. Tanner Lee throws a lot of interceptions, making him an odd choice to learn from Blake Bortles of all people. It is unlikely that Lee makes the 53-man roster come the regular season, but stranger things have happened. Cooke was a necessary pick, and the Jaguars certainly could have done worse. This was a smart use of their final pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert is expected to be a first-round draft pick, and fits well with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars have always utilized the tight end role very effectively. Marcedes Lewis spent his entire NFL career with the Jaguars. However, with the veteran gone, the Jaguars have an open spot at the position. Although Goedert is from an FCS school, he fits the role that Jacksonville would establish him into.

Goedert hails from South Dakota State, where he played a stellar career on the offensive side of the ball. Coming from an FCS school, Goedert didn’t garner much media attention until his final season. The South Dakota State product fits perfectly with the tight end-needy Jaguars. The incoming rookie is expected to be a first-round prospect. If he can establish himself early, Goedert has the ability to become one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

Goedert’s Versatility

Goedert has a ton of upside to his game. One of his main stand-out traits is his versatility. For fans that have yet to see what he can produce, Goedert can get into open space and has tremendous pass-catching abilities. Similar to Lewis, Goedert would fit right in with Doug Marrone‘s scheme in 2018. The Jaguars had enormous amounts of success from Lewis production-wise, and Goedert can be the next standout tight end in the Bold City.

How the Jaguars Could Get Goedert

Jacksonville picks 27th in the upcoming NFL Draft, which starts on April 26. The Jaguars have many routes they can go in terms of which position to select. Currently, quarterback and tight end are the two biggest needs on the roster. Jaguars fans should be ecstatic if Goedert is still available at 27.

Given the short depth at the position, the Jaguars need to draft a player that can contribute immediately. When Lewis left, the Jaguars knew they needed help at the position. They have scouted Goedert already, and know what kind of versatility and production he can bring to the team. It is in their best interest to make this selection in the first round. The move would set up the offense for a Super Bowl run next season.

Final Thoughts

Coming from an FCS school is sometimes a great advantage for hopeful NFL Draft prospects. And it’s no different with Goedert. Dubbed one of the best tight ends in the draft, Goedert has the capabilities to prove that on the field. With a class that isn’t full of tight ends, the former South Dakota State standout has a clear advantage. He can contribute immediately on any roster. In the case of the Jaguars, Goedert is their best option in the upcoming draft. Blake Bortles needs a versatile tight end that can also block. He has that trait as well. Losing Lewis was painful for Jaguar fans. But the future of this team is bright, and Goedert can contribute to that extensively.

The Cleveland Browns have traded quarterback Cody Kessler to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Browns are receiving a 2019 conditional seventh-round pick in return. Kessler will likely be the number two quarterback for the Jaguars behind starter Blake Bortles.

Compensation update: Browns receive:

2019 conditional seventh-round pick Jaguars receive:

QB Cody Kessler — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2018

Kessler has spent most of his career as a backup thus far. While he has shown flashes on occasion, he has also been a part of the Browns quarterback carousel during the last two years. His progress has been somewhat limited as a result. However, he is still an intriguing backup with potential. If anything happens to Bortles in Jacksonville, Kessler will have a great opportunity on his hands, especially given that the Jaguars are just coming off an AFC Championship bid.

Kessler did not see much action during the 2017 season. This was due to DeShone Kizer being the official starter for much of the way. He only played in three games and passed for 123 yards and one interception. Almost all his playing time came in just one game, an overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Kessler played college football for USC from 2012-2015. He did not see hardly any time in 2012 as a backup. However, as a starter, he passed for 88 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in three years. He was the MVP of the Las Vegas Bowl in 2013 after passing for 340 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Fresno State. He had also earned All-American honors from USA Today while still in high school in 2010.

Kessler was drafted by the Browns in 2016 in the third round. During his rookie season, he was in and out of the rotation frequently due to the Browns constantly changing quarterbacks that year. He started eight games, though he did not finish all of them. He had 1,380 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions during his rookie season. Kessler’s total career stats currently stand at 1,506 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Reggie Nelson is returning to the Oakland Raiders.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the veteran safety agreed to terms with the team on a one-year extension. The 34-year-old has spent the previous two seasons with the Raiders.

Free agent safety Reggie Nelson agreed to terms with the #Raiders on 1-year deal, source said. Someone to help teach DC Paul Guenther’s system. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2018

Nelson is an 11-year NFL veteran free safety. He started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars who selected him 21st overall in the 2007 draft, and he remained with the team through 2009.

Nelson entered the NFL Draft after winning the BCS National Championship game with Florida in 2006, as he helped the Gators defeat the then-undefeated and number one ranked Ohio State, 41-14. The game was the first time Florida and Ohio State had ever competed on the football field against one another.

2006 was a big year for Nelson as, aside from winning a national title, he was also named a consensus All-American, First-Team All-SEC, and was the Jack Tatum Award Winner which is presented to the nation’s top defensive back.

In his first game with the Jaguars, Nelson led the team with seven tackles against the Tennessee Titans and also forced a fumble when sacking former Heisman Trophy winner Vince Young. He played in all 16 games his rookie season, totaling 63 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and five interceptions.

Nelson was traded from Jacksonville to the Cincinnati Bengals in September 2010 for defensive back David Jones and a conditional draft pick. He remained with the Bengals through 2015, during which time he developed into one of the better safeties in the league. In 2011, Nelson led the team with four interceptions and was third on the team with 102 tackles. He became a free agent at the end of 2011 and was re-signed by Cincinnati on a four-year contract for $18 million.

In 2016 Nelson hit the free agent market once again and signed with the Oakland Raiders, on a two-year deal worth $8.5 million. He joined Oakland in order to replace the recently retired Charles Woodson after leading the league with eight interceptions the year before.

This past season with Oakland, Nelson played in all 16 games, totaling 89 tackles, five pass deflections, and an interception. The Raiders secondary struggled though as a unit in 2017, allowing 241 passing yards per game, which ranked 26th in the league.

During his time in the NFL, Nelson has been a two-time Pro Bowler (2015, 2016), and was Second Team All-Pro in 2015 with Cincinnati.

According to NFL.com, Nelson has had 802 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 99 pass deflections, 36 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, and one defensive touchdown in his career.

