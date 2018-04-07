South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert is expected to be a first-round draft pick, and fits well with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jacksonville Jaguars have always utilized the tight end role very effectively. Marcedes Lewis spent his entire NFL career with the Jaguars. However, with the veterna gone, the Jaguars have an open spot at the position. Although Goedert is from an FCS school, he fits the role that Jacksonville would establish him into.

Goedert hails from South Dakota State, where he played a stellar career on the offensive side of the ball. Coming from an FCS school, Goedert didn’t garner much media attention until his final season. The South Dakota State product fits perfectly with the tight end-needy Jaguars. The incoming rookie is expected to be a first round prospect. If he can establish himself early, Goedert has the ability to become one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

Goedert’s Versatility

Dallas Goedert has a ton of upside to his game. One of his main stand-out traits is his versatility. For fans that have yet to see what he can produce, Goedert can get into open space and has tremendous pass-catching abilities. Similar to Lewis, Goedert would fit right in with Doug Marrone‘s scheme in 2018. The Jaguars had enormous amounts of success from Lewis production-wise, and Goedert can be the next standout tight end in the Bold City.

How the Jaguars Could Get Goedert

Jacksonville picks 27th in the upcoming NFL Draft, which starts on April 26. The Jaguars have many routes they can go in terms of which position to select. Currently, quarterback and tight end are the two biggest needs on the roster. Jaguars fans should be estactic if Goedert is still available at 27.

Given the short depth at the position, the Jaguars need to draft a player that can contribute immediately. When Lewis left, the Jaguars knew they needed help at the position. They have scouted Goedert already, and know what kind of versatility and production he can bring to the team. It is in their best interest to make this selection in the first round. The move would set up the offense for a Super Bowl run next season.

Final Thoughts

Coming from an FCS school is sometimes a great advantage for hopeful NFL Draft prospects. In Goedert’s case, this gives him a great advantage. Dubbed one of the best tight ends in the draft, Goedert has the capabilities to prove that on the field. With a class that isn’t full of tight ends, the former South Dakota State standout has a clear advantage. He can contribute immediately on any roster. In the case of the Jaguars, Dallas Goedert is their best option in the upcoming draft. Blake Bortles needs a versatile tight end that can also block. He has that trait as well. Losing Lewis was painful for Jaguar fans. But the future of this team is bright, and Goedert can contribute to that extensively.

