The Jacksonville Jaguars memorable season came to a close as the team was defeated 24-20 by the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship. Jacksonville played a well-coached game, but fell short in the end. They were a few plays away from making it to Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII.

Fearless First Half

The first half was controlled by Jacksonville. Blake Bortles was effective and efficient. He played his best game possible. But a few dropped passes and deflections gave the game away. The Jaguars held a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. But they squandered it late in the game and could never earn it back. A few penalties offensively late in the game hurt the team’s chances as well. New England ultimately won the second half, and sent the Jaguars home.

Drought Ended

For the first time since 2007, the Jaguars were in the playoffs. No one expected the team to make it to the AFC Championship Game. Jacksonville surely proved their doubters wrong. Through the entire run, the Jaguars did not commit a single turnover. A pretty stout statistic, for sure. Bortles was very efficient and poised in the pocket all three games. The Patriots’ pass rush got to Bortles nearly the entire second half, though. Bortles was a pass or two away from having his team to the Super Bowl.

For the city of Jacksonville, this loss will hurt for a while. Their beloved Jaguars brought a lot of hope to the city this season. It all started with the hiring of Tom Coughlin and promotion of Doug Marrone. Bringing in Coughlin was significant for the team’s success. With the promotion of Marrone to head coach, the Jaguars were ultimately set up for a successful season.

Jacksonville definitely was not a predicted playoff team to start the season. At best, they were projected to finish 8-8 or 7-9. But they did what few believed they were capable of and finished 10-6, winning the AFC South. The elite defense was a huge key to their success, and carried the team the entire way. Heading into the AFC Championship, the Jaguars knew they would have their hands full. Going against the greatest quarterback of all-time in Tom Brady, Jacksonville faced a tough challenge.

Hurtful Loss

For the rookies, this one hits hard. Leonard Fournette was seen emotionally upset following the loss. But this team has a lot to be proud of. A division title and the first playoff berth in 10 seasons is certainly something to build on moving forward. The Jaguars gave their fans hope for the future. No one expected this team to make it this far. They accomplished a lot through the season. Bortles played his best season yet. Heading into 2018, the Jaguars have a lot to look forward to. This team will be back next season.

Heading into the off-season, the team’s first priority has to be retaining Bortles. He proved this season that he is the right player to lead this team. After what Jacksonville accomplished, how can they not give him a new contract? All in all, this is a team poised to remain among the AFC’s best for the foreseeable future.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on