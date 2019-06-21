KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 12: Quarterback Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a third quarter pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Las Vegas officially released betting odds for the 2019 NFL season, and Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback Andrew Luck has 6/1 odds to win NFL MVP honors. Only Patrick Mahomes and Carson Wentz have better odds, and testing your luck with Luck using Zamsino is a worthwhile investment for a solid payoff.

NFL Odds: Andrew Luck a Good Bet for MVP

Andrew Luck has been one of the best quarterbacks in football ever since entering the league. Once considered the best quarterback prospect since Peyton Manning, the Stanford product managed to throw for 12,957 yards, 86 touchdowns, and 43 interceptions through his first three years. Luck appeared to be on the fast track to stardom before tragedy struck in 2015.

Luck played in just seven games in 2015 as a variety of injuries limited his time on the field. While he played 15 games in 2016, Luck missed all of 2017 with a shoulder injury. Luck was physically incapable of throwing a football for over a year and some wondered if he could ever return to the field.

Not only did Luck return to the field, but he had arguably the best season of his career. Appearing in all 16 games, Luck threw for 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, and a career-high 98.7 passer rating. While he was no Patrick Mahomes, there’s every reason to believe Luck will only be better in 2019.

Why Luck’s Set to Improve

For the first time in years, Luck enters the off-season with a clean bill of health. After battling injuries for basically three straight years, he can finally partake in training camp and the preseason. Adding reps and building chemistry will only help his production and increase the efficiency of the offense.

Additionally, Luck is now in the second year with head coach Frank Reich. Luck dealt with a subpar head coach in Chuck Pagano and an atrocious general manager in Ryan Grigson. However, with both men out of Indianapolis, Luck is set to thrive. Chris Ballard has created one of the best and most complete rosters in the league while Frank Reich’s quick-passing scheme plays to Luck’s strengths and helps open up the deep part of the field.

The 2018 Colts didn’t have much in terms of wide receiver talent, and Ballard addressed that over the off-season. The Colts added Devin Funchess to start opposite T.Y. Hilton and selected wide receiver Parris Campbell in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Additionally, the team re-signed Eric Ebron and should get Jack Doyle back for the start of the season.

Andrew Luck has always been one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and now he finally has a roster which reflects his talent. The Colts’ roster is one of the most talented in the league and should have one of the best collection of skill players in the league. Additionally, Frank Reich knows how to bring out the best in luck, while general manager Chris Ballard has built a team with no real roster holes. Luck is in a perfect scenario and should take home his first MVP in 2019. If you want to make a quick buck, put some money on Luck in 2019.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on