Parris Campbell couldn’t have landed in a better offense or with a better franchise. The Indianapolis Colts were smart to trade back into the second round of this year’s draft giving them plenty of opportunities for high-quality players. What does this mean for his value in fantasy football?

We all know just how explosive Campbell can be. In his time at The Ohio State University, Campbell caught 143 balls for 1,768 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He also rushed for 210 yards and two more scores. Most of his production has come in the last two years of his college career.

Campbell was a lightning rod for a very talented and fast Ohio State passing attack. His contributions paved the way for the Buckeyes to be highly successful. The Colts got a real steal in the second round. General manager Chris Ballard has already turned this team around in the short time that he has been there. Adding Devin Funchess to the wide receiving corps will only help Campbell get into more open spaces in the slot.

Head coach Frank Reich will employ Campbell in as many ways as possible in this explosive Colts offense. They are young and hungry to succeed. Last year’s improvement alone should be validation that this offense can move and score the ball at will. Some question what Campbell’s role is or how much of a role he will play in year one. We think he can contribute right away with how this Colts team spreads the ball around.

With such a stacked receiving group he will absolutely have to work his way into being a slot machine for this offense. We think he has all the ability in the world to surpass Chester Rogers for that role. With the Colts not re-signing Dontrelle Inman and Ryan Grant leaving for Oakland, we see a huge hole that needs to be filled in this offense. Campbell is a younger version of T.Y Hilton. We all know how much Andrew Luck likes to get the ball off quickly to his receivers.

Campbell could provide a spark in the wide receivers room. That position was a weak spot for this strong, young Colts team in 2018. With all of their pieces back in place, at least for now, we can make a safe bet that this season will be fun to watch. The Colts are only getting better and perhaps the best part is the average age of the 53-man group is around 24 years old. Expect a lot more to come from Luck and company in 2019.

What’s our final verdict for this young speedster? Can he beat out highly talented Deon Cain who suffered a season-ending injury last preseason? We think Luck will find a way to involve his new weapon in 2019. Campbell is a safe bet to make your dynasty rosters and maybe even some deep redraft PPR rosters this season. He could be a league winner for us all. We are excited to see how he fares in minicamp and the off-season. If he can earn his way to being the WR3 for this offense, watch out.

Prediction: 30 receptions, 350 yards receiving, 3 touchdowns

