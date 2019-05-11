NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 30: Dontrelle Inman #15 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Colts defeated the Titans 33-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Dontrelle Inman is reportedly signing a one-year deal with the New England Patriots. This is according to Ian Rapoport, who initially reported on the development.

That was fast: The #Patriots are signing WR Dontrelle Inman to a 1-year deal, source said. An intriguing option in the room for the player who had 4 offers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2019

Inman, 30, was a midseason acquisition of the Indianapolis Colts, signing with the club on October 16. He provided a reliable complementary presence in the receiving corps, making four starts and accumulating 304 receiving yards while adding three touchdowns. And he brought his A-game during the postseason, hauling in a touchdown pass in Indy’s 21-7 win over the Houston Texans.

At the beginning of the previous season, Inman was on the Los Angeles Chargers roster. But he was fairly ineffective, catching just two passes from Philip Rivers for a paltry nine yards. The team ultimately traded him to the Chicago Bears, where he was a bit more productive. He managed 334 yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions during his time with the Bears.

Prior to the deal that sent him to Chicago, Inman had spent the entirety of his NFL playing career with the Chargers. He joined in 2014, signing a reserve/futures contract with the team. While he had a relatively quiet debut season, he slowly came into his own a year later with 486 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 14 starts.

But the most prolific year of his career came in 2016. That season, he started every game and totaled 810 yards receiving in addition to four scores. His yardage total was second on the team behind Tyrell Williams. It led to the Chargers placing a second-round tender on the restricted free agent during an off-season where he underwent surgery for a core muscle injury.

Inman wasn’t selected in the 2011 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Virginia. He later signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent. However, he ended up not making the final 53-man roster. He subsequently took his talents north of the border to the CFL where he played two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts. His first season saw the Argos claim the 100th Grey Cup.

