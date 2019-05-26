KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 12: Quarterback Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass during the first half of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

It is rare for a team to go from one elite quarterback to the next. But that is just what the Indianapolis Colts did. They went from the first-ballot hall of famer, Peyton Manning, right to Andrew Luck. Although Luck has had a few hiccups with injuries in his career, there is no denying his talent when he is on the field. In fantasy football this year, he should have no problem securing a top-five finish. He even has a great shot at taking the QB1 overall spot.

Top Quarterback Since He Entered the League

When healthy, Luck is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. The same has been true on the fantasy side, with Luck never finishing outside of the top ten when he starts at least 15 games.

In fact, his “worst” finish was his rookie season, where he placed as the QB9. However, every other full season, he’s been a top-five quarterback He shot up to QB4 year two, and then QB2 year three. In his fourth season, Luck was limited to only seven games next year but slotted right back as the QB4 while only playing 15 games in 2016.

Back with a Vengeance

Luck missed all of 2017 with a shoulder injury. Many thought he would never be the same again. Instead, in 2018 he came back as good as ever, finishing as the QB5. Luck started the year playing a different style of football than what most were used to. Instead of airing it out deep downfield, he settled for short passes to get the ball out of his hands quickly. Through the first half of the season, Luck completed 65 percent of his passes to the tune of 23 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

However, the short passes weren’t just a product of playing differently, Luck just didn’t have the full arm strength that he used to. He only averaged 6.39 yards-per-attempt. This improved in the second half of the year. Not only did his completion percentage rise to 69 percent, but his yards-per-attempt increased to a healthy 8.1. With a full offseason under his belt, Luck should be even better coming into 2019.

Better Wide Receivers

One thing that undoubtedly affected Luck’s production, especially at the beginning of the year was his wide receiver corps. Aside from T.Y. Hilton, the Colts really didn’t have another reliable wideout. Eric Ebron was a surprise star at tight end, but Luck needed more options on the outside of the field.

One of his biggest issues was dropped passes. There was a three-game span where Colts players dropped 13 passes. Compare that to the Seattle Seahawks who had eight dropped balls in all 16 games last year. Overall the Colts were third in the NFL with 28 passes dropped as a team. Luck probably had a few more touchdowns in him if some of those passes were completed.

This offseason, wide receiver will probably be the team’s most improved unit. Indianapolis signed Devin Funchess, a towering target who will be an excellent complement to Hilton on the opposite side. Funchess isn’t the fastest, but he knows how to use his big body to outmuscle defenders.

The one knock on Funchess though? Drops. He had seven of them in 2018, so could end up causing Luck headaches if he doesn’t clean them up in Indy.

Aside from Funchess, the Colts also drafted the electric Parris Campbell in the second round this year. Campbell is a speedster who should give Luck some nice run after catch ability. In an ideal situation, he would play out of the slot this season with Funchess and Hilton on the outside. But no matter what, head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni will find ways to get Campbell involved.

Last Word on Andrew Luck as a Top Five Fantasy Football Quarterback in 2019

Luck has had a rocky ride the past few years. He went from top talent to buried alive, to back on top. However, with arguably the best supporting cast he has had his entire career, Luck played some of his most efficient football last season, despite not even being back to one hundred percent physically. The offense only got better this offseason, and his surgically repaired shoulder should allow him to be in as good of shape as ever. Luck has a great shot at being the top quarterback in fantasy next year.

