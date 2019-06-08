INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 28: Houston Texans general manager Brian Gaine speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on February 28, 2019 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In a stunning move on Friday afternoon, the Houston Texans cut ties with general manager Brian Gaine. Gaine was hired by the Texans back in January of 2018 and now, Houston has fired him just 17 months later. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

Houston Texans Sever Ties With Short-Term GM Brian Gaine

With their decision to fire Gaine, the Texans join the New York Jets as teams currently searching for a new general manager. A popular topic circulating the two teams is Houston’s interest in Philadelphia Eagles Vice President of Player Personnel Joe Douglas 17 months ago, prior to hiring Gaine. Now, Douglas is considered the favorite to land the Jets’ GM job.

Gaine’s firing does not come without confusion. Though many fans were dissatisfied with the moves he made or did not make this past off-season, 17 months is simply not enough time for a general manager. Perhaps Gaine’s decision making along the offensive line this past spring contributed to his firing. Houston’s offensive line was by far the NFL’s worst in pass protection in 2018, a year after franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson returned from an ACL tear in 2017.

With upgrading the offensive line seemingly a common sense thing, Houston failed to do it this offseason. While the free agent offensive line group was not spectacular, there were certainly upgrades available on the market. Subsequent to that, Gaine and the Texans did not exactly better their most pressing need in the NFL Draft, either.

After being jumped by the Philadelphia Eagles, who selected offensive tackle Andre Dillard — a player most presumed Houston wanted badly one spot ahead of them — Gaine proceeded to select little-known tackle prospect, Tytus Howard, arguably the biggest head-scratcher of the 2019 draft. Additionally, fans did not come off as impressed with some of the trades Gaine made, such as the acquisition of Demaryius Thomas from the Denver Broncos halfway through the 2018 season.

