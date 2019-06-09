HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 05: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans runs after a catch defended by Clayton Geathers #26 of the Indianapolis Colts in the second half during the Wild Card Round at NRG Stadium on January 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Houston Texans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed spring workouts with an injury, but Texans fans shouldn’t be worried. According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Hopkins expects to be back on the field for the start of training camp. Hopkins is currently recovering from a variety of injuries suffered during the 2018 season.

DeAndre Hopkins Expected to Return for Training Camp

Everyone knew that Hopkins played through 2018, but nobody knew the true extent of the injury. Hopkins finally revealed the extent of his injuries, saying it was “the most banged up [he’s] ever been.” The All-Pro wide receiver apparently “tore ligaments in [his] shoulder completely off the bone” and “tried to play even though [he] only had one arm.” This is obviously a significant injury, and Hopkins will naturally need time to recover his full strength. That said, there’s every reason to believe he’ll be back to his old self for the start of the regular season.

The injury, while serious, didn’t appear to slow Hopkins down during the regular season. Finally playing with a true franchise quarterback for the first time in his career, Hopkins ended the season with 115 receptions for 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns. He finished with the third-most receptions, second-most yards, and fifth-most touchdowns en route to earning First-Team All-Pro honors for the second consecutive season.

DeAndre Hopkins initially entered the NFL as a first-round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2013 NFL Draft. The South Carolina native made an immediate impact, recording 52 receptions for 802 yards and two touchdowns in all 16 games. Hopkins has played in 95 of a possible 96 games since entering the league while recording 528 receptions, 7,437 yards, and 47 touchdowns. His receptions are the fifth-most by any player since entering the league while his yardage ranks third and his touchdowns are second only to Antonio Brown.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on