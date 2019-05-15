HOUSTON, TX – DECEMBER 30: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to the fans after scoring a touchdown during the football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans on December 30, 2018 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson took the league by storm in 2017, scoring 21 touchdowns in only seven games played. He unfortunately suffered a torn ACL in practice after Week Seven. Last season, Watson wasn’t as dynamic but put up really decent numbers in a bounce-back campaign. He looks to get back to his record-setting pace and success from his rookie season.

2019 Fantasy Football Outlook for Houston Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson

Watson, like a lot of players, suffers setbacks at the beginning of their career. Can he stay healthy for another 16 games in 2019? Will we see him take a much-needed step forward in his young career? The Houston Texans didn’t do a whole lot with their offensive line in the offseason. They did manage to sign free agent Matt Kalil from the Carolina Panthers to bolster their corps.

The Texans line is still full of unanswered questions. Watson has been able to create magic with his legs behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. Watson has rushed for a career 820 yards and seven touchdowns in only 23 games played. His ability to scramble and make big plays makes him an even bigger fantasy football asset.

What can we expect from Watson going forward? 2019 looks to be a promising campaign, coming off an AFC South division championship. Watson still has DeAndre Hopkins catching passes and Lamar Miller in the backfield. The running back corps isn’t the best in the league, but Miller has managed to be consistent with his opportunities in Houston.

The Texans offense as a whole is looking a lot better than it did at the end of the 2018 season. Will Fuller will be back and we all know the connection he has with Watson when healthy and on the field. Keke Coutee has been a great addition when healthy as well, not only as a gadget player but also as a downfield threat. Houston looks like a playoff contender once again.

Watson in his third year will prove once and for all he can lead and stay healthy for a full 16-game season. Houston has a decent schedule as well. They only have a few challenging games outside of their division. In Week One, they will face the New Orleans Saints on the road, a game which figures to be a shootout. The Saints don’t boast a defense to be scared of. The Texans also play the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots. Both of those games should be really good watches. The Indianapolis Colts always pose as a threat each season, as they knocked the Texans out of the playoffs in 2018.

Houston managed to beat Indianapolis last season in a very high scoring affair. Watson has a very favorable schedule for the 2019 season. The Texans could easily win 13 games this season. Watson needs to stay healthy and the offensive line will need to gel as the season goes on. They will look to have a completely different crew to start 2019.

Prediction: 4,500 passing yards, 400 rushing yards, 34 total touchdowns.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on