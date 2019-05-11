HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 05: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts scrambles under pressure by Duke Ejiofor #53 of the Houston Texans in the second half during the Wild Card Round at NRG Stadium on January 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

When the 2019 NFL Regular Season schedule was publicly released, every franchise immediately looked at their 16-game slate to locate their division matchups, their must-win games, and their tough stretches.

AFC South: Each Teams Toughest Stretch on the 2019 NFL Regular Season Schedule

Over the last two seasons, the AFC South is the only division that saw all four of its franchises make the playoffs. More importantly, three of those franchises won a game during their respective playoff run. Nonetheless, the AFC South is the least featured division in primetime on the 2019 NFL Regular Season schedule. Yeah…

The highest profile game for both the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts (the AFC South’s two playoff teams from 2018) will take place when each team visits New Orleans for Monday Night Football (Week One for Texans, Week 15 for Indy). Subsequently, the highest profile game for both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans (the AFC South’s two playoff teams from 2017) will take place during their division matchup on Thursday Night Football (Week Three).

Despite playing most of the regular season outside of primetime, the AFC South could send multiple teams to the playoffs for a third consecutive year. The toughest stretch on each teams schedule will include back-to-back away games. Therefore, winning on the road will be critical to winning the AFC South.

Houston Texans: Weeks 6-11

The Texans will open the season on Monday Night Football in New Orleans. It’ll be the first game (that matters) in the Superdome since a Super Bowl appearance was taken from the Saints. It’s not the best way for Houston to open the season, though it’s not the worst part of the Texans schedule.

Between Weeks 6-11, the Texans will play four of their five games away from home. Two of those away games will be against division opponents; one of those away games (Jacksonville) will involve extra travel to the United Kingdom. Hopefully, Deshaun Watson won’t need to take a bus.

Week Six: at Kansas City

Week Seven: at Indianapolis

Week Eight: vs Oakland

Week Nine: at Jacksonville (United Kingdom)

Week 11: at Baltimore

Indianapolis Colts: Weeks 11-15

Six weeks into the 2018 season, Indianapolis had one win and looked destined for a top-10 draft pick. However, the Colts made the playoffs in 2018 by winning nine of their final ten games, including four against division opponents.

Indianapolis will need to have another strong second-half if they want to return to the playoffs in 2019. The Colts will play all three of their division opponents in consecutive games beginning in Week 11. After that, they hit the road for back-to-back away games, the latter being in New Orleans on a Monday night.

Week 11: vs Jacksonville

Week 12: at Houston (Thursday Night Football)

Week 13: vs Tennessee

Week 14: at Tampa Bay

Week 15: at New Orleans (Monday Night Football)

Tennessee Titans: Weeks 1-4

Despite finishing last season with a winning record, the Titans have only one nationally televised game on their 2019 schedule. Conspicuously, Tennessee is the only team in the NFL with only one nationally televised game on their 2019 schedule. At least they got to host the 2019 draft.

Making matters worse, the Titans open with three of four on the road, including a Thursday game at Jacksonville. Similarly, the end of their season won’t be a picnic for Tennessee. The Titans last three games will be against teams that won their division last season.

Week One: at Cleveland

Week Two: vs Indianapolis

Week Three: at Jacksonville (Thursday Night Football)

Week Four: at Atlanta

Jacksonville Jaguars: Weeks 1-6

Unless you live near Jacksonville, you won’t see many live Jaguar games on the television in your living room because the Jaguars rarely play nationally televised games. As a result, Jaguar fans around the country can hope Jacksonville wins early and gets flexed into a Sunday night game, but that won’t be easy in 2019 considering how their season begins.

Between Weeks 2-5, Jacksonville will play three of four games on the road with the only home games scheduled for Thursday Night Football. Home games against the top seeds in last years playoffs, Kansas City and New Orleans, bookend this scheduling atrocity.

Week One: vs Kansas City

Week Two: at Houston

Week Three: vs Tennessee (Thursday Night Football)

Week Four: at Denver

Week Five: at Carolina

Week Six: vs New Orleans

2019 NFL Regular Season Schedule: AFC South v AFC South

Week Two – Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

Week Two – Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Week Three – Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (Thursday Night Football)

Week Seven – Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Week Nine – Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (United Kingdom)

Week 11 – Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Week 12 – Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (Thursday Night Football)

Week 12 – Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Week 13 – Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Week 15 – Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Week 17 – Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Week 17 – Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

