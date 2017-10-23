Seven weeks of arguing, trade rumours, and holding out is finally over for the Houston Texans and offensive tackle Duane Brown. Brown, holding out since July 25, has reported to NRG stadium according to a source from Ian Rapoport and Houston Chronicle’s John McClain. There are no updates at this time if Brown received a new contract, although nothing has indicated he received a restructured deal. Brown is scheduled to make $9.4 Million in 2017 and $9.75 in 2018.

Offensive tackle Brown initially missed the Texans training camp in late July, commencing rumours that he was holding out. Although reports from McClain and other source stated that he would be ready for the Texans opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he failed to appear.

General manager Rick Smith was adamant there was no contract dispute, despite Brown not appearing in camp. More sources came out to state that after the Texans opening loss to the Jaguars, the two-sides had yet to even talk.

The importance of Brown to the Texans offensive line was made clear in the loss to the Jaguars; starting quarterback Tom Savage was benched in the first half after getting sacked six times. Rookie Deshaun Watson came in and faired a similar fate, getting sacked four times.

Brown’s return to the Texans would solidify their pass protection and running blocking in the form of an all-pro tackle. Since the first game, Watson has been sacked ten more times, for a total of 14 on the year.

The holdout end could not come at better timing after the Texans bye week. If Brown plays this Sunday, he will be lining up against the Seattle Seahawks historically aggressive pass rush at Century Link Field. The Seahawks have 12 sacks on the year, with four coming from defensive end Michael Bennett.

Bolstering the 3-3 Texans offensive line with Brown may be enough to get them over their own hurdle and into the playoffs.

