The Green Bay Packers will need their stars to step up next season. That isn’t a real hot take. But players like Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Kenny Clark, and Jaire Alexander need to be at their best in 2019. But it isn’t just the stars that need to step up their game. If they are going to get back to the playoffs after a two-year drought, some under the radar Green Bay Packers will need to step up.

Green Bay Packers top personnel executive Brian Gutekunst doesn’t have an easy job. He is faced with making sure first-year head coach Matt LaFleur has enough talent to win. While there isn’t much doubt that giving out big money deals as he did to Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith this off-season takes some thinking, that isn’t the hardest part of his job.

For Gutekunst and the Packers, finding under the radar talent is right up at the top of the list for importance. Sure, the Packers will need their superstars to shine. But for the Packers to be successful, they will need the players that don’t get the same hoopla as the stars to stand out.

Here, we project four players, two on offense and two on defense, we believe will be key contributors for the Green Bay Packers in 2019.

It appears that former second-round pick Josh Jones is headed out the door. With his possible departure, the Green Bay Packers will need for somebody to fill Jones safety/nickel linebacker role. It appears that the first player to get that chance will be Greene.

Greene played in eight games last season, mostly on special teams. While he didn’t see much time on defense, he did post four total tackles and a sack last season.

With Jones not participating in OTAs, Greene has taken advantage of the situation. While Jones was never a standout, he was a key contributor on special teams and in certain Mike Pettine defensive packages. If Gutekunst decides to move Jones, Greene will need to show he can step into that position that Jones has left behind.

The Green Bay Packers cornerback position looks to have good depth. However, if you dig deeper, the depth could quickly become depleted.

Alexander and Kevin King are two very gifted cornerbacks. Alexander appears to be on the road to becoming a standout in the NFL. However, like with King, Alexander dealt with injuries last season. King has battled injuries throughout his young career. Many are starting to wonder if King will be injury bitten throughout his career.

Josh Jackson will be entering his second season as a professional. Jackson had a lot of ups and downs during his rookie campaign. Many have wondered, because of his slower speed, if he would be better off at safety. The other cornerback is veteran Tramon Williams. Williams stepped in at safety when the Packers traded Ha Ha Clinton-Dix last season. But it appears he will be shifted back to cornerback this season, his natural position. While Williams was solid, he will be entering this coming season at 36 years old.

The Green Bay Packers signed Brown to the practice squad in early September of last season. He was signed to the active roster late in September. Brown, a former Alabama cornerback, saw a lot of time on special teams last season, but after injuries depleted the secondary, he played on defense as well.

Brown is a very aggressive player. At times, too aggressive. Still, Brown has good size, 6’0″ 200 lbs, and appears not to have much fear going against more proven wide receiver talent. We believe he will be a standout on the Packers special teams in 2019. But don’t be surprised if he becomes a contributor in the Packers secondary as well.

LaFleur will be running his version of the Mike and Kyle Shannahan west coast offense. One position that is utilized quite a bit in that style of offense is the fullback. The offense asks the fullback not only to block but also be a pass-catching option out of the backfield.

Vitale seems like the type of fullback that would flourish in this type of scheme. While at Northwestern, Vitale played the “super back” position. While he wasn’t much of a runner at Northwestern, six attempts for just 29 yards, he was a solid pass catcher for the Wildcats. In his collegiate career, he amassed 135 receptions for 1,427 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Vitale’s pass-catching ability should help out the passing game. But he will also be asked to help out the running game as well. LaFleur has stated that there will be a major emphasis on the running game. As the possible lead blocker, Vitale will be key for the Packers run game.

Recently, a daily Green Bay Packers podcast discussed how Jason Spriggs was a solid NFL offensive tackle. It was a shocking statement that blew us away. Not only has Spriggs had to deal with injuries, his play, especially as a former second-round pick, has been extremely disappointing. Spriggs has struggled in pass protection, at both left and right tackle, but also in the run game. The Packers need to find a true swing tackle, especially with Bryan Bulaga starting at right tackle. Bulaga has dealt with an assortment of injuries throughout his career. With Spriggs disappointing play, Light has an opportunity to become the swing tackle the Packers hoped Spriggs would be.

Light made the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Richmond. He was inactive for most of the season but saw some playing time at the end of the season. He has comparable size to Spriggs, but unlike Spriggs, he has the ability to play inside as well as outside.

Light will have to have a strong training camp to prove he is a better option than Spriggs. But if he does, and he adjusts well to the Packers new outside zone blocking scheme, we wouldn’t be surprised if he is the backup to both offensive tackle positions.

