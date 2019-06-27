CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

This upcoming season for the Green Bay Packers is momentous. With a new head coach at the helm in Matt LaFleur and an overturned staff and defense, the league and the Packer fan base are considering this the “make it or break it” season. If this coaching hire pans out, this could unlock an Avengers-like offense that could terrorize the league. This defense could become the league’s new “Legion of Boom” and could eat up opposing offenses. However, these are big question marks. That said, there are four key games this year on the Packers’ schedule that will define the season.

Four Biggest Games For The Green Bay Packers

Opening Night vs. Chicago Bears (at Soldier Field)

The oldest rivalry in the NFL will bring new life to the 2020 season. It’s somewhat disappointing that this game is so early in the season as this is going to be one of the best games of the year. The Chicago Bears come into this season surrounded by Super Bowl expectations as they were a kicked goalpost away from advancing in the playoffs. They have since moved on from kicker Cody Parkey to new kicker Chris Blewitt (no jokes on that name, you read that right). The Bears have the top-ranked defense coming into this season which is spearheaded by Khalil Mack. Their secondary is scary with the likes of Eddie Jackson and Kyle Fuller roaming the field. However, like the Packers, their offense has concerns, as Mitchell Trubisky is the biggest one of all. This offense also doesn’t have a stand-alone star receiver, which is a critical piece on a Super Bowl-contending team. Their running game will be fine with Tarik Cohen being the mini beast he can be. If the Packers can get a win on opening night, the entire organization will be able to breathe a bit easier, and the offense especially will reach a higher comfort level with each other.

Week 4 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (at Lambeau Field)

This is the biggest litmus test for the Packers to determine if they are truly a Super Bowl team or not. Sure, the Bears are good, but they still have some questionable pieces. The Philadelphia Eagles, however, are one of the most complete teams in the entire NFC. Carson Wentz is one of the most outstanding quarterbacks in the league, and the defense always unleashes chaos on opposing offenses. Wentz also has multiple proven veteran receivers at his disposal that can make big-time plays way late in games. This is also a team that won the Super Bowl two years ago, so they have a lot of those same players from that championship squad. In essence, this team knows how to win big football games. If the Packers stumble in this game, it’s not the end of the world, but it will be a massive reality check as to what needs to be addressed at the trade deadline.

Week 8 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (at Kansas City)

Due to the greatness of Tom Brady, the Kansas City Chiefs came within an eyelash of the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes is the new superstar quarterback of the league, and a missed opportunity at a championship only has him even more ready. The second-year passer threw for 50 touchdowns last season. Mahomes was given arguably the league’s most explosive offense and went off with it. However, his top target, Tyreek Hill, currently faces child abuse charges and could be out for quite some time. If so, Mahomes will still be amazing, but he won’t be a Madden cheat code either. The defense improved by adding Tyrann Mathieu to the secondary. If the Packers can hold their own and stay with the league’s best offense, then they just might have a shot at a Super Bowl. If they get decimated by Mahomes and Co., there will be absolutely zero chance at a Lombardi Trophy.

Week 13 vs Washington Redskins (at Lambeau Field)

This game might surprise people, but the Washington Redskins will be one of the most improved teams this year. They literally stole Dwayne Haskins and Montez Sweat in the draft and immediately became Wild Card contenders. The defense is decent, and Haskins will have weapons along with a loaded backfield starring Adrian Peterson. I expect this game to actually be either decided by a field goal or a complete and utter blowout. Can both of these teams live up to the hype they have been given? If the Packers can steal this game, they might slip in the playoffs on a Wild Card berth. Be on the lookout for these teams come December and January.

