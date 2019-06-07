EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 23: Linebacker Blake Martinez #50 of the Green Bay Packers has a Sack against Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 23, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Blake Martinez has quickly become the leader of the Green Bay Packers defense. The three-year linebacker has racked up an impressive number of tackles over the last two seasons. Martinez continues to prove that he can carry the defense when they’re struggling. Come September, he will have the chance to further hone his skills under direction from the second-year defensive coordinator, Mike Pettine. The welcome addition of two newly-acquired veteran linebackers will provide the additional support the defense needs to be successful. At the root of the Packers defense is the drive, passion, and leadership of Martinez.

Blake Martinez: Leader of Green Bay Packers Defense

In 2017, Martinez had just one sack along with 94 solo tackles and 48 combined tackles. During the 2018 campaign, however, he racked up five sacks, 91 solo tackles, and 53 combined tackles. Despite his incredible stats so far, he wants more.

In a recent interview, Martinez explained that he and the defense have been working to understand why Pettine calls plays and chooses certain guys in the formations he chooses. The goal is to achieve a graduate level of the defensive scheme. This way, the defense can react quicker in actual game time. Martinez says he was excited to hear Pettine would be returning so they can continue to build on what they’ve already created under his direction.

The absence of previous instrumental veterans, such as Clay Matthews and Nick Perry, gives Martinez an even greater opportunity to lead. Martinez says this off-season he has been working to amp up his conditioning. His desire to continue bettering himself is a sure sign that he’s a leader.

Reporters asked Martinez about his rookie contract coming to an end and how that will impact the 2019 season. He explained that money isn’t his main concern and that he simply loves playing football. The linebacker maintains that so long as he keeps his eye on the prize of a championship and strengthening his game, everything will fall into place.

Building a Stronger Packers Defense

In true leader fashion, Martinez enters this season stronger and ready to make even more tackles. He said, “I lost eight pounds of fat and gained 15 pounds of muscle.” The defensive leader admitted that last year didn’t go according to plan. He wasn’t as strong as he wanted to be. Even with his impressive 91 solo tackles from last season, Martinez expects more from himself. He hopes to improve at tackling, rushing, sacking, blitzing, and forcing fumbles.

Martinez is eager to play alongside Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith. He states he’s heard they are both hardworking, dedicated players who strive to be the best. Preston made 53 combined tackles, and Za’Darius boasted 8.5 sacks in 2018. These two new pieces to the defensive line can help pack the punch that Green Bay needs.

Their mindset and work ethic will fit perfectly in the Packers locker room. As Martinez points out, this team is seeking championships. They aren’t simply hoping to beat the 2018 record by a few games. They are playing for the Lombardi trophy. Continuing to build upon what Pettine began last year, Martinez will lead the Pack. Their defense will continue to grow and improve until they reach that graduate level.

