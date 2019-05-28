KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 30: Wide receiver Geronimo Allison #81 of the Green Bay Packers is congratulated by wide receiver wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling #83 after catching a pass for a touchdown during the 1st quarter of the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers top personnel executive Brian Gutekunst comes off as a very confident football evaluator. That isn’t a bad mannerism for your top personnel executive to have. But that person better be able to back up that confidence. If they can’t, it could mean bad things for that football team. After not addressing the wide receiver position in free agency or in the draft this off-season, Gutekunst must be very confident in his current group. Without adding anyone this off-season, Gutekunst is expecting a lot from the returning Green Bay Packers wide receivers this season.

A Lot Expected out of Green Bay Packers Wide Receivers

Gutekunst added three prospects to the Green Bay Packers wide receivers in last year’s NFL draft. The first of the three was Missouri’s, J’Mon Moore. Moore might have been the top wide receiver selected in 2018, but he wasn’t the most productive. In fact, he was the least productive.

In his rookie campaign, which saw him play in 12 games without a start, he caught 2 passes for 15 yards. To say Moore’s production was a disappointment would be a tremendous understatement.

While Moore failed to shine, the Packers seemed very happy with fifth-round pick Marquez Valdes-Scantling‘s production. Out of the three Green Bay Packers wide receivers who were selected in last year’s draft, Valdes-Scantling was the most productive.

The South Florida product hauled in 38 passes for 581 yards and two touchdown receptions. While his production dropped towards the end of the season, he was a very pleasant surprise for the Packers last season.

The last of the three Packers wide receivers to start his professional career in 2018 was Equanimeous St. Brown. St. Brown posted 21 receptions for 328 receiving yards but didn’t register a touchdown reception.

While St. Brown’s numbers won’t blow anyone away, he did do something that the other two failed to do. It appeared that he gained the confidence of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Putting up big numbers is great, but for Packers wide receivers gaining the confidence of the former two-time league MVP might be even more impactful. If St. Brown can continue to keep Rodgers confidence this season, he might be in store for a big 2019.

Because of his lack of moves at the position, it appears that Gutekunst is betting on at least one of these three to step up in their second season. If all three fail to step up this season, Gutekunst will leave his franchise quarterback shorthanded. Something that could put Gutekunst right on the hot seat.

For a second straight off-season, the Packers parted ways with a long time wide receiver. Last off-season, the Packers cut ties with Jordy Nelson. This off-season, it was Randall Cobb’s turn. With Cobb now with the Dallas Cowboys, the Packers will be looking for Cobb’s replacement.

The presumed leader to replace Cobb looks to be fourth-year wide receiver, Geronimo Allison. In his three seasons with the Packers, Allison has caught 55 catches for 758 yards and has caught four touchdowns.

Allison was off to a strong start last season. In four games, he caught 20 passes for 303 yards with two touchdown receptions. But after suffering a concussion and an injured groin, Allison was lost for the season.

All indications point to Allison being at full strength when camp starts. Allison is a favorite of Rodgers and it appears that Allison should be the Packers number two wide receiver when the season starts. But if Allison struggles in camp, the Packers might have a backup option. One that doesn’t come from the Packers wide receivers.

Jimmy Graham is listed as a tight end, but don’t let that fool you. Graham is a pass catcher. His blocking, if that is what you call it, is downright awful. Graham is nothing more than a big wide receiver. His size might be an asset in the slot.

New head coach, and offensive play caller, Matt LaFleur might feel that playing Graham in the slot can create some mismatches. While Graham no longer has the speed he once did, he does have the size that could create issues with smaller nickel defensive backs.

Don’t be surprised if LaFleur plays number one wide receiver Davante Adams some in the slot as well. Adams is outstanding on the outside, but if LaFleur can find him some mismatches lining up inside, he just might do that.

There is also a chance that one of three second-year Packers wide receivers could replace Cobb. No matter if it is one of them, Adams, Allison, or Graham, the position won’t look the same as it did when Cobb was playing in the slot.

The Need to Step Up

Aaron Rodgers has the ability to make the receivers he plays with better. But with that said, he expects a lot from his receivers. That is why Gutekunst’s bet on the three wide receivers he selected last season very dangerous. In fact, excluding Adams, the Packers are expecting a group that features two undrafted (Allison and Jake Kumerow) and three second-year wide receivers (a trio that totaled just 61 receptions) to step up this season.

Gutekunst did a lot this off-season to improve the Packers defense. But on the offensive side, specifically for the passing game, he didn’t do much. Along with him betting on the three Packers second-year wide receivers, he is betting on the hire of LaFleur, and once again, Aaron Rodgers to carry the Packers offense. Rodgers has carried this team on his back for many seasons, it would be nice if the Packers returned the favor by giving him more offensive help.

Hopefully, for the Packers, and especially Rodgers, Gutekunst is right on his confidence on his young wide receivers. If not, it will be a long season for Rodgers and the Packers passing attack.

