GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 30: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers scrambles in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

For the Green Bay Packers, the 2018 campaign was quite the disaster. Once they fell off track, they were unable to find a solution and successfully move forward. Ending the season 6-9-1 certainly was not what the outcome players and fans expected. Fortunately, Green Bay begins the 2019 season with a new look defense and a healthy Aaron Rodgers.

Green Bay Packers Schedule Prediction for the 2019 Season

Week One: at Chicago Bears – Loss

The Packers open their 2019 season on the road against their arch rival Chicago Bears. The Last time the Packers played in Chicago, they lost the game and the division. With this game airing on primetime television as the Thursday Night Football season opener for the NFL, Green Bay will face even greater pressure in an attempt to show improvement over last year’s dud.

The Packers will come out swinging and miss in this TNF battle.

Week Two: vs. Minnesota Vikings – Win

Last year’s game at home against the Vikings ended in a frustrating tie. Many fans will remember the questionable roughing the passer penalty the refs called on linebacker Clay Matthews. This call nullified an interception by Jaire Alexander, and instead, the Vikings marched down the field to score.

Surely, due to the turnout of last year’s game, the Packers will be ready to take their first meeting with Minnesota.

Week Three: vs. Denver Broncos – Win

While the Broncos acquired veteran quarterback Joe Flacco earlier in the off-season, they seem far more invested in newly drafted Drew Lock. Broncos general manager John Elway insists on comparing Flacco and Lock to the transition from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers for the Packers. Since Flacco is not a multi-year MVP winner or local legend, this comparison is absurd. In nine starts in 2018 with the Baltimore Ravens, Flacco only had a 61.2 completion percentage and currently has an 84.2 quarterback rating.

More than likely, the Packers will be facing the rookie in Lock. In his senior year at Missouri, he had a 65.1 completion percentage and currently has a 153.9 quarterback rating. This stark difference makes him the obvious choice as the team’s starter.

The Packers will likely win this game with a healthy Rodgers under center and their new look defense ready to roll.

Week Four: vs Philadelphia Eagles – Win

Carson Wentz has spent the last two years injured during the end of the season, including the playoffs. The Eagles recently picked up Wentz’s fifth-year option on his rookie deal. ESPN’s Around the NFL writer, Jeremy Bergman, reports that he will receive $8.5 million in 2019 and upwards of $20 million in 2020. Wentz heads into this season with a 116 passer rating. The Eagles starting signal caller admitted in an interview two weeks ago that his back fracture is not fully healed. While he is not 100 percent yet, he intends to be available when it’s time for OTAs.

The last time the Packers faced the Eagles was in Week 12 of 2016 on Monday Night Football. Green Bay bested Philly 27-13. Wentz should be near 100 percent by Week Four, but the team won’t have the usual amount of reps with their QB1.

All signs point to another Packers win.

Week Five: at Dallas Cowboys – Win

The Packers have a 6-1 record against the Cowboys since 2010. The Cowboys one win during this decade was an uncharacteristic 30-16 loss at Lambeau Field in 2016. Randall Cobb, who spent his first eight years with Green Bay, signed with Dallas during this off-season. This will be the first time Cobb will play opposite his friends from Green Bay. This doubled with the long-standing rivalry between these teams is sure to make for an emotional, highly competitive game.

Based on their prior success, the Packers will likely win.

Week Six: vs. Detroit Lions – Win

The Pack faces Matthew Stafford, Matt Patricia, and the rest of their crew on Monday Night Football in Week Six. Since 2010, Detroit is 5-6 while Green Bay is 5-4 in Monday Night Football appearances. Last season, the Lions lost in surprising fashion under these same bright lights to the New York Jets led by then-rookie Sam Darnold.

Based on these facts, the Packers are poised to come out of Week Six with a win.

Week Seven: vs Oakland Raiders – Win

Many will remember the Raiders trade of Khalil Mack to the Bears for picks. In an effort to replace Mack on a budget, Oakland drafted defensive ends Clelin Ferrell out of Clemson, Maxx Crosby out of Eastern Michigan, and Quinten Bell out of Prairie View A&M.

During their last year at the college level, the Raiders draft picks made quite a splash. Ferrell had 11.5 sacks while Crosby boasted an impressive 20 sacks and 41.0 tackles for loss. After making the switch from receiver to defensive end last year, Bell managed 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Despite these stats, Rodgers’ experience slicing up defenses will prove too much for the rooks. This combined with the building chemistry he has with the offense should mean the Packers come out with a W.

Week Eight: at Kansas City Chiefs – Loss

Playing last year’s league MVP under the bright Sunday Night Football lights will be a challenge the Packers may not be ready to mount. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished his first full NFL season with “50 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 5,097 yards, and 8.8 yards-per-attempt.” Many defensive players commented that nothing could stop Mahomes and his men. Time after time, the Chiefs trounced teams last year putting up ridiculous scores. They nearly beat the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

Week Eight is shaping up to be an L for the Pack.

Week Nine: at Los Angeles Chargers – Win

Cynthia Frelund’s way too early prediction for the Los Angeles Chargers has them at 10-6 for the 2019 season, two games worse than their playoff-worthy 2018 performance. Amidst an anticipated decline, the Chargers will host the Packers in Los Angeles, where the Bolts scored three of their four Ls in 2018. The teams last squared-off in Green Bay, Week Six of 2015. The Packers won this most recent contest 27-20, despite the Chargers leading in first downs (32-17), total net yards (548-370), and plays (89-49).

The Packers lead the Charges 10-1 in their historic series and are poised to continue dominating.

Week 10: vs. Carolina Panthers – Win

Following his January shoulder surgery, Cam Newton is reportedly back in the gym and preparing for a comeback. The Panthers hope their former number-one pick will be back to full strength soon. In the meantime, they have newly drafted Will Grier. In his 2018 season with West Virginia, Grier achieved a 175.5 passer rating.

Head coach, Ron Rivera, is considering switching from a 4-3 base defense to a 3-4 defense. The Panthers quarterback uncertainty along with their possibly defensive changes could be more distraction than they can handle.

Week 12: at San Francisco 49ers – Loss

The Packers faced the 49ers last year on Monday Night Football and squeaked out a 33-30 win. They struggled so profoundly against San Francisco’s third-string quarterback and running backs. A meeting with the starters likely won’t be pretty.

Unfortunately, this might be a loss for the Pack.

Week 13: at New York Giants – Win

The last time the Giants and Packers met was the NFC Wild Card Playoff game in 2017. Green Bay topped New York 38-13, and many will remember the Hail Mary pass caught by Cobb just before halftime.

After Eli Manning‘s abysmal 2018 season, general manager Dave Gettleman insists on standing by his man. The Giants drafted quarterback Daniel Jones, yet the team says Manning will remain their starter. New York’s games were almost unwatchable last year. It’s hard to understand why Gettleman refuses to move on from Manning aside from sentimental feelings.

Even if Jones is starting by the time the Giants play the Packers in the 2019 season, Rodgers and the crew will have the upper hand.

Week 14: vs. Washington Redskins – Win

Rather than meeting with their old friend, Case Keenum, the Packers will likely face rookie quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, out of Ohio State. In his sophomore year with the Buckeyes, Haskins averaged a 70.0 completion percentage and an incredible 174.1 passer rating. With Green Bay’s off-season additions of Preston Smith (from the Redskins) and Za’Darius Smith (from the Ravens), their defense will ultimately be too much for the rookie to conquer.

Green Bay will close out Week 14 with a W.

Week 15: vs. Chicago Bears – Win

The last meeting with the Bears at Lambeau Field was a game for the record books as Rodgers led his men to a 24-23 win on one leg. To further set the stage, the Packers will want revenge for their Week One loss to the Bears. With a 10-3 record coming into Week 15, they will have just the fire and momentum they need.

The Pack sends Chicago packing with a loss.

Week 16: at Minnesota Vikings – Loss

Last year’s game in Minnesota put the Packers playoff hopes on life support. The Packers lost to the Vikings by a score of 24-17. To have any chance of making the 2018 postseason, Green Bay would have had to win out the remainder of their campaign.

Also, Rodgers broke his collarbone the year prior on a questionable hit from Anthony Barr. It’s safe to say that the Packers have a score to settle in Minnesota. However, with the Vikings welcoming back Shamar Stephen to their defense, they might prove an even steeper challenge for the Packers.

Week 17: at Detroit Lions – Loss

Over the last few seasons, the Packers have not had good luck playing in Detroit or facing the Lions in Week 17. In 2017, QB2 Brett Hundley was starting for the sidelined Rodgers. He led the Packers to an embarrassing, turnover-filled 38-11 loss to close out the season. Last year, the Packers faced the Lions in Week 17 at Lambeau Field, and Rodgers exited the game with a concussion. That left backup DeShone Kizer under center, and the Pack failed to make any score. The game ended in a 31-0 loss after the Lions completely dominated.

Fingers crossed that Rodgers will be healthy and more than ready to conquer these rivals. However, his last appearance in Detroit resulted in multiple strip sacks. He never seemed fully comfortable in the pocket. More than likely, the Lions will earn another win on their home turf in the 2019 season.

Wrapping Up

The Packers could end their 2019 season with an 11-5 record and finally be playoff bound once again. What a sight for sore eyes a winning record for Green Bay would be!

