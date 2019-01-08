ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 14: Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Matt LaFleur watches on in the second half of the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons on January 24, 2017, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, GA. The Atlanta Falcons won the game 36-20. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to the NFL’s Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers will hire Matt LaFleur as head coach. This is the first head coaching vacancy of seven others in the NFL to be filled. After interviewing several candidates, the Packers decided LaFleur was their guy.

After spending five years coaching at the collegiate level, LaFleur joined the Houston Texans staff as their offensive quality control coach 2008-2009. He was the quarterback coach for the Washington Redskins 2010-2013. In 2014, he revisited the college atmosphere as the Notre Dame quarterback coach. He came back to the NFL as the Atlanta Falcons quarterback coach 2015-2016. His last two years were spent with the Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans as their offensive coordinators.

CEO, Mark Murphy, and GM, Brian Gutekunst have chosen the Titans offensive coordinator to fill the vacancy left by Mike McCarthy as the Packers head coach. McCarthy was let go December 2nd following the 17-20 loss in Week 14 to the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field.

LaFleur worked with Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta and with Sean McVay in Los Angeles. Hopefully, he has gleaned some fresh, new techniques that can help to recreate the Pack’s offense. While the team showed flashes of life, they remained stale to end the season.

Back in 2017 when LaFleur joined the Titans, McVay said, “Matt is a great coach. It is a big loss for us. Matt is a great teacher, a great leader, a great motivator. I think he sees the game from the quarterback’s standpoint just from his history of playing.” This is high praise from the coach helped develop quarterback Jared Goff. Adding a new, hot offensive mind to the Packers could be just what this team needs.

According to Knox News, LaFleur is the first to be hired by the Packers with no previous ties to the organization since 1992. An outsider’s perspective could be the ticket to getting back into the playoff picture.

