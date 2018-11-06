FOXBOROUGH, MA – NOVEMBER 04: Marquez Valdes-Scantling #83 of the Green Bay Packers makes a reception against Jason McCourty #30 of the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is emerging as a new wide receiving star on the Green Bay Packers. Through nine weeks, he has 358 receiving yards and is projected by ESPN to reach 716 this year. In Sunday night’s loss to the New England Patriots, he had three catches for 101 yards, with his longest reception for 51 yards. He currently ranks 66th in the NFL in receiving yards. Time and time again, the rookie proves himself as Aaron Rodgers‘ new weapon of the receiving corp.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Aaron Rodgers’ New Weapon

In Rodgers’ post-game press conference, he was asked about Valdes-Scantling and what he brings to the team. He praised the young receiver and said that he continued to trust in Valdes-Scantling’s ability to show up and make big plays even after a drop in the first half. Rodgers says, “I told him at halftime, ‘I’m going to come back to you.’ And sure enough, on that first drive, they brought empty pressure, we picked it up, and hit him for a big play that got us back in the game.”

Randall Cobb is not at 100%, and with Geronimo Allison out for four to six weeks for core muscle surgery, the rookies will certainly have to carry some of the load. If defenses maintain the double covering of Davante Adams, Valdes-Scantling will have to be the guy. Fortunately for the Packers, the rook appears ready. He continues to make catches that surprise even Rodgers. While the offense struggles, Valdes-Scantling remains consistent. Hopefully, his energy can lift the team and give them the confidence and swagger they are missing.

How Valdes-Scantling Stacks Up

Valdes-Scantling joined the Packers as the 174th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. In his senior year at South Florida, he had 53 catches for 879 receiving yards and averaged 13.5 rushing yards per carry.

Even though he ranks 66th in receiving yards, he’s in good company. He is only four yards behind Todd Gurley and is five yards ahead of Jordy Nelson. He is fifth in receiving yards among 2018 rookies, trailing only Courtland Sutton, Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley, and Saquon Barkley. NFL.com ranks Valdes-Scantling 14th among rookie receivers overall (not solely including yards).

If he continues to improve at this pace, Valdes-Scantling is likely to become one of the top receivers in the league in the next few years. He will certainly secure his spot on the Packers’ roster if he keeps making unbelievable catches and remains in favor with Rodgers.

