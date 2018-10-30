DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 07: Ty Montgomery #88 of the Green Bay Packers run pass route during the first second of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 7, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions defeated the Packers 31-23. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) ** Ty Montgomery **

The Baltimore Ravens look to improve their rushing game by making a trade for Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery. As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers will receive a 2020 seventh-round pick in return for Montgomery. The 25-year-old back will be sure to bolster the Raven’s lackluster running and passing game this season as one of the league’s most versatile backs. Baltimore running backs Alex Collins and Buck Allen have both failed to eclipse an average of four yards per carry this season with the Ravens the NFL’s 24th ranked rush attack. Baltimore also remains the only NFL team remaining with zero runs of 20+ yards.

Source: The #Ravens are trading for #Packers RB Ty Montgomery. The RB help they’re looking for. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2018

This trade comes only two days after Montgomery had himself a disastrous fourth quarter special teams blunder against the Los Angeles Rams. With only two minutes left, Montgomery ran a kickoff out of his own end zone and proceeded to fumble. This then prevented Aaron Rodgers from attempting a game-winning drive, sealing away their 29-27 loss. Several reports of dissension between teammates and Montgomery surfaced following Montgomery taking the ill-advised special teams risk which then led to his costly fumble.

This trade appears to be a win-win for both sides, as the Ravens needed a boost to their running game, while the Packers were giving Montgomery very little playing time. Against the Rams, he only had six snaps from scrimmage. For this season, Montgomery has only been given the ball 26 times for a grand total of 105 yards despite showing the potential to be much greater. The passing game hasn’t helped him either, with only 15 receptions and a touchdown tacked on to his stats through eight weeks.

Following this trade, the Packers will be left with a backfield consisting of Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams while the team searches for a third back for their roster.

View the original article on Last Word On Pro Football: Running Back Ty Montgomery Traded to Baltimore Ravens