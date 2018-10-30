DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 31: Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) celebrates a pass break up during a NFL football game between Detroit and Green Bay on December 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have agreed to trade safety, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, to the Washington Redskins in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick. Clinton-Dix has spent his entire four-year career to date with the Packers.

The Packers selected Clinton-Dix out of Alabama 21st in the 1st round of the 2014 draft. In seven games with the Packers this season, he had 24 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and three interceptions. In 16 games last season, he had 65 total tackles, zero sacks, zero forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

The Packers are likely going to lean on veteran secondary players, Tramon Williams and Jermaine Whitehead, as well as rookie Jaire Alexander. So far this season, this trio has combined for 58 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one interception. Trading Clinton-Dix and receiving a draft pick is a curious choice when it’s common knowledge that the Packers’ secondary has been known as being rather thin. Clinton-Dix’s 24 tackles so far this season had him on pace to fall short of last year. Trading him says how much general manager, Brian Gutekunst, and head coach, Mike McCarty, believe in this trio to carry the back end of their defense.

On Monday, Clinton-Dix retweeted NFL Network’s tweet with a video of Ian Rapoport mentioning him as a player to watch as the trade deadline neared. Only those with him in the locker room can know his true feelings, but this insinuates he may have wanted a trade. Rapoport mentioned that a fresh start with a new team could be the best thing for the young safety. Likely, the Packers were not planning to re-sign him. As this is the final year on his rookie deal, this trade might just be a win-win for all involved.

