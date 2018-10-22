GREEN BAY, WI – OCTOBER 15: Matt Breida #22 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the 49ers 33-30. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

While the Green Bay Packers pulled off an exciting comeback win over the San Fransisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, multiple concerns remain. The truth is that the Packers were in a shootout with a 1-4 team with a backup quarterback and second and third-string running backs. Winning this game required Aaron Rodgers to once again be the hero and complete two fourth-quarter drives in less than two minutes. If Rodgers has to activate hero-mode against the 49ers, this team has major issues to resolve going forward. The Packers’ biggest challenges following the bye week are offensive communication, run defense, and excessive penalties.

Offensive Communication

The Packers’ offense has been sloppier than usual as of late. They have dropped passes, struggled to convert on third downs, and come up empty in the red zone. These struggles are largely because of the lack of communication between Rodgers and his receiving corps. With wide receivers Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison out, the quarterback has been forced to rely on a limited Davante Adams, rookies J’Mon Moore, Equanimeous St. Brown, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and tight end Jimmy Graham.

Getting used to new personnel means making adjustments, which is something the offense (Rodgers included) has struggled with over the first six weeks. Whether a receiver misses his route assignment or fails to read Rodgers’ intentions and adapt, the end result is another missed opportunity. Last Monday evening, the Packers were four of 13 on third down conversions and completed 25 of 46 passes. One drive that same game ended inside the 49ers’ five-yard line with a four and out. That’s not going to get it done against the Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, or Minnesota Vikings. Moving forward, they have to find a way to get on the same page and to be able to understand each other on the field without verbal cues.

Run Defense

Second-string running back Matt Breida and third-string running back Raheem Mostert ran all over the Packers’ defense for a combined 148 yards on MNF. The defense seems to be able to turn it on and turn it off on a whim. They can manage to come up big when the game is on the line, like when Kevin King snagged that game-saving interception. However, they have trouble keeping high energy and motivation throughout the game. Too many times, they allow big plays to put the offense in another hole. Tackling seems to be a nagging issue. Be it missed assignments, poor conditioning, or a lack of effort, the defense cannot seem to wrap guys up efficiently. They act as if not getting stops is acceptable because Rodgers will save the day.

If these backups racked up 148 yards, imagine the field day that Todd Gurley of the Rams and Sony Michel of the Patriots will have. If big changes are not implemented, these upcoming games will be ugly. The Packers’ defense has to get back to the basics of football.

Excessive Penalties

At least five weeks now the Packers’ defense has extended opponents’ drives with penalties on third downs. It happened against the Bears and Vikings, at the Redskins, at the Lions, and against the 49ers. Usually, it’s when the defense has struggled to get a stop, and then when they do, it’s a careless penalty that gives the other team a whole new set of downs. Their first defensive penalty on third down of the season was Week One against the Bears. Nick Perry got a roughing the passer penalty on a third and four at the Green Bay 27 yard line. This drive resulted in a field goal. Since this instance, there was the whole roughing the passer debacle, which is a conversation for another day. However, even aside from that, additional penalties continue to fly.

The offense has seen some big, potentially game-changing plays come back because of holding penalties a few times as well. So far in 2018, the team has 11 offensive holding calls. If these frequent penalties continue, the Packers will basically be beating themselves.

This team is only a few adjustments away from being a Super Bowl contender. The Packers’ biggest challenges following the bye will be a test of who they really are as a team. They could be scary come January if they make these essential changes now and continue to build on them throughout the season.

View the original article on Last Word On Pro Football: Green Bay Packers Run Defense Among Biggest Challenges Following Bye Week