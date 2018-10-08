LANDOVER, MD – SEPTEMBER 23: Clay Matthews #52 of the Green Bay Packers hits quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Redskins in the first half at FedExField on September 23, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Offensive play has never been more dominant in the National Football League. Thanks to a series of rule changes as well as an unparalleled level of quarterback talent, points are more and more common leaguewide. Because of this, streaming a fantasy defense has never been harder. Unless you have one of the elite defenses, it’s hard to find a starting-caliber fantasy defense on a weekly basis. However, there are still some good fantasy football week six defense waivers claims to be made if you look in the right places.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are one of the only non-elite defenses facing a favorable matchup in Week Six. Owned in 41.3% of leagues, there’s a better than even chance you can grab this defense and throw them into your starting lineup. While they struggled in Week Five against the Detroit Lions, they’ve shown the ability to put up strong performances against subpar offenses.

The San Francisco 49ers are a subpar offense. C.J. Beathard has flashed potential, but he’s not truly ready to be a starting quarterback. Running back Matt Breida exited Week Five with an ankle injury and might not play in Week Six. As it is, the 49ers offense only put up 18 points and turned the ball over five times against a subpar Cardinals defense. The Packers defense should have even more success against the 49ers beat up offense.

Cleveland Browns

After five weeks of action, it’s officially safe to say that the Cleveland Browns have a good defense. The unit held a strong Baltimore Ravens offense to just nine points, recording two sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery. This wasn’t a one-week fluke, either. Throughout the season, the Browns defense averages nine fantasy points per game.

The one thing working against them is their Week Six matchup. The Browns face one of the best offenses in the league in the Los Angeles Chargers. Philip Rivers is one of the better quarterbacks in the league, Keenan Allen is one of the best receivers, and the running back duo of Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler is probably the best in the league. That said, the Browns have the ability to slow this unit down. In a week where good defensive matchups are scarce, the Browns defense is one of the better all-around units commonly available on the waiver wire.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears defense is easily the best unit in fantasy football. However, the unit is owned in just 78.7% of NFL.com fantasy leagues. Chicago had a Week Six bye, and a few league owners opted not to carry Chicago’s defense over the bye.

Now is the time to capitalize on their mistake. This is a star-studded unit, led by Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner Khalil Mack. Through four games, Chicago’s defense has 18 sacks, eight interceptions, three fumble recoveries, two defensive touchdowns and allow just 16.25 points per game. If you’re fortunate enough to play in a league where the Bears defense is on the waivers, make sure you put in a claim.

