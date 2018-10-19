GREEN BAY, WI – OCTOBER 15: Head coach Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

There is a reason that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the highest paid player in the NFL. Rodgers is the human deodorant. His play, even when battling a knee injury, masks deficiencies that the Packers have. That was on display Monday night when the Packers battled back to beat the San Francisco 49ers 33-30.

It was difficult to believe that the Packers would need Rodgers to pull another “rabbit out of his head” on Monday night to beat the 49ers. But that is what was needed for the Packers to beat the 1-4 49ers. Even without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and starting running back Jerick McKinnon, who are both out for the season with injuries, the 49ers offense dominated the Packers defense throughout the game on Monday night.

Second-year quarterback C.J. Beathard started for the 49ers and looked more like Joe Montana than himself against the Green Bay Packers defense. Although the passing yardage wasn’t eye-popping at 245 yards, Beathard was precise with his passes. He completed 16 of his 23 passes and finished with two touchdown passes. However, he had one very costly interception late in the game that put the ball back in Rodgers hands. 49ers head coach and offensive play caller Kyle Shanahan devised a plan that would allow Beathard to get rid of the ball quickly and get the ball into his receivers. Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine didn’t adjust to Shanahan’s game plan and if it wasn’t for Kevin King’s crucial late fourth quarter interception, this game could have easily turned out differently.

Speed Kills

The Packers were without their fastest cornerback, Jaire Alexander, on Monday and the 49ers took advantage of that. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin might be only 5’9” but he has world class speed. That speed was on display against the Packers defense.

On his first touchdown reception of the game, Goodwin found himself covered by Packers safety Kentrell Brice and inside linebacker Blake Martinez. Beathard quickly found the mismatch and hit Goodwin for a 67-yard touchdown. The coverage was a curious one by Pettine and the Packers defense. Martinez is obviously no match for Goodwin’s speed and Brice was no match for the speedster as well. Once he got behind the duo, there was no catching him.

But Goodwin wasn’t done there. On his second touchdown reception, Beathard once again found a clear mismatch for Goodwin when he was left alone with 35-year-old cornerback Tramon Williams. Beathard hit Goodwin for a 30-yard touchdown. On the day, Goodwin hauled in four catches for 126 receiving yards. Goodwin finished the day with a mind-blowing 31.6 yards per reception average.

Without Alexander, the Packers are going to struggle against faster receivers like Goodwin. The Packers have big physical cornerbacks and if they can’t jam those types of receivers at the line of scrimmage, it is going to be a very long day for the Packers defense. Even knowing that, it was curious that Pettine didn’t give the cornerbacks more deep help from the safeties.

Packers Pass Rush Missing in Action

Except for the play of Kenny Clark, the Packers defensive front was dominated by the 49ers offensive line. Clark continues to be one of not too many bright spots for the Packers defense. While his fellow defensive linemen were pushed off the ball with ease, Clark was a force up the middle registering seven total tackles and one sack.

Unfortunately, his play isn’t rubbing off on Mike Daniels. Daniels, who has been a standout for the Packers through his career, has struggled in Pettine’s scheme. On Monday, he only registered two total tackles and actually found himself on the bench at times in the second half.

But Daniels wasn’t the only player to struggle this season. Except for the three batted balls he registered on Monday, Nick Perry continues to be non-existent for the Packers defense. Perry registered no tackles and zero sacks in the game.

The Packers pass rush has struggled throughout the season and did once again against the 49ers. Clay Matthews did have a sack late in the game, but he is finding himself more in coverage than rushing the passer. Although Matthews isn’t nearly the player he once was, he still is the Packers best edge pass rusher. It would seem a better use of his skills if Pettine were to use him as a pass rusher instead of coverage.

Pettine’s outside linebacker rotation also should be called into question. Perry and Matthews might be struggling, but they are the only two proven edge rushers. Pettine is playing backups Reggie Gilbert and Kyler Fackrell a lot, especially in obvious passing situations. Gilbert had a strong preseason but it hasn’t translated into the regular season. Even with a three-sack game against the Buffalo Bills, Fackrell just isn’t a pass rusher at the NFL level. He did have a couple of nice stops against the 49ers in the running game, but he is best left to play on special teams.

Failure to Stop the Run

No matter what level you are playing defense in football, splits are vital to stopping the run. It appeared on Monday against the 49ers, the Packers splits were too wide and led to huge holes for the 49ers running backs to run through.

Until Monday, Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida weren’t household names. But after playing the Packers defense, both are better known. Mostert and Breida combined for 26 carries for 148 rushing yards and one touchdown. Mostert averaged 7.3 yards per carry while Breida averaged 4.4 yards per carry.

There is no doubt that the Packers defensive line misses starting defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson who was lost for the season to an ankle injury. But the rest of the defensive line has shown in seasons past they can contain the run. Pettine and the Packers defense will need to figure out what they can do differently to stop the opposing teams running game.

Still Have Time to Adjust

The Packers defense needs to improve and improve quickly. But by no means does it mean that they can’t. As much as Pettine has a lot of things to correct, he should be given some time to do so. He still hasn’t had a full season as the defensive coordinator.

Also, you have to remember, when former Packers general manager Ted Thompson selected most of the current defensive players, it was for Dom Capers defense, not Pettine’s. It has been ugly so far this season for the Packers defense. But there is still a lot of football left to be played. Although he didn’t show it against the 49ers, Pettine has adjusted when needed. That is something Capers didn’t do. The bye week will be very important for Pettine and the Packers defense. No doubt he will take this week to make adjustments.

