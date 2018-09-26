LANDOVER, MD – OCTOBER 15: Bashaud Breeland #26 of the Washington Redskins in action during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at FedEx Field on October 15, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. The Redskins won 26-24. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

With cornerback Davon House headed to injured reserve, the Green Bay Packers are dipping into the free agent market and are reportedly signing veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland. Financial Terms have not yet been released.

Breeland has agreed to terms. The signing will become official tomorrow. https://t.co/bQgIenuVp1 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 25, 2018

Breeland entered the 2018 off-season as one of the more coveted free agent cornerbacks on the market. He received interest from several teams, and even agreed in principle to a three-year, $24 million contract with the Carolina Panthers. However, the deal was nullified due to a foot injury.

Breeland reportedly cut his heel in early March after a golf cart inadvertently hit him. The cart opened an old wound on his foot from the fourth grade, causing him to fail his physical. He’s reportedly healthy again and should be a solid signing prior to week four.

After receiving no interest for a few months, Breeland visited the New England Patriots for a workout prior to their first preseason game. While he left without signing a contract, New England indicated that they were interested in signing him. The New York Jets also reportedly showed interest in signing the four-year veteran. However, no deal ever came to be with either team.

Breeland initially arrived in the NFL as a fourth-round pick by the Washington Redskins in the 2014 NFL Draft. Despite his relatively late draft status, Breeland immediately emerged as a starter. The then-rookie played in all 16 games of his rookie season, starting 15.

Breeland continued to start for the duration of the Redskins tenure. In all, Breeland played in 60 of a possible 64 games, starting 58. In those 60 games, Breeland recorded 268 tackles and eight interceptions returned for 184 yards and a touchdown. Breeland finished his 2017 season with 47 tackles and one interception, finishing as Pro Football Focus’ 59th ranked cornerback.

