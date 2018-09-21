KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 30: Running back Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers rushes down field against defensive back Leon III McQuay #34 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half on August 30, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

When you have quarterback Aaron Rodgers as your starting quarterback, the pass comes first. As long as Rodgers is lining up under center, the Green Bay Packers always have a chance to win the game. But with Rodgers battling a knee injury, a sound running game could be a major benefit to him and the offense. So far this season, the Packers running game has been pretty quiet. But heading into their match up against the Washington Redskins this week, the running game might step up. Aaron Jones could give the Green Bay Packers running game a jolt.

Heading into this week, the Packers running game has been led by second-year running back Jamaal Williams. Williams has carried the ball a total of 31 times for 106 with a 3.4 yards per carry average. While he has been a standout in pass protection, he hasn’t done much to scare opposing defenses in the run game.

His backup, Ty Montgomery, didn’t see a lot of carries in the Packers first two games, only seven carries. His yards per carry in week one against the Chicago Bears was just 3.5 yards. While his yards per carry increased to 6.2 yards, he only carried the ball five times for 31 yards.

Even though both have had their struggles so far, they do possess skills that can help the Packers offense. Not only is Williams a standout in pass protection, but he is also able to get the tough yards in between the tackles. With Montgomery being a former wide receiver, he is the best pass catcher out of the two.

Still, the return of Jones from a two-game suspension will give the Packers running game another dimension. It couldn’t come at a better time as well, with Rodgers hobbling from a knee injury.

Home Run Threat

Coming off the suspension, Jones will be fresh and ready to go. He isn’t an unknown commodity for the Packers running game. When Montgomery went down with an injury last season, Jones stepped in as the starter. Like with Montgomery, he too suffered an injury (knee) and missed some time. But he did play in 12 games and during that time he carried the ball 81 times for 448 yards with four touchdowns. The most impressive stat was his yards per carry, which was 5.5.

Unlike Williams and Montgomery, Jones is the more natural runner. He is more of a glider, has great patience and vision and reads his blocks well. That type of patience and vision helped him have the longest run by a running back last season. His 46-yard run illustrated the patience and jets he brings to an offense.

He will be fresh, but it also might take Jones some time to get up to speed. So expect head coach Mike McCarthy to utilize a running back by committee approach, at least against the Redskins. Even with limited carries, Jones will bring something to different to the Packers running game.

Little Help from Their Friends

The trio for the Packers running game can’t do it on their own. The Packers offensive line will need to show that they are capable of opening some holes for the trio. While the Packers offensive line has excelled in pass protection in recent years, they haven’t shown that they can be road graders.

The interior of the Packers offensive line which consists of Justin McCray, Lane Taylor, and Corey Linsley, will need to be able to create at least creases for the Packers running game. Jones showed last season that if he gets a crease, he has the capability to bust long runs. If McCray, Taylor, and Linsley are able to do that Jones might have some success.

The Packers faced two very stellar defensive fronts in their first two games in the Minnesota Vikings and the Bears. Things don’t appear to get any easier this week when they face the Redskins. Entering this game, the Redskins rank 10th against the run. If the Packers running game, even with the addition of Jones, is going to have any success, the offensive line will need to step up their game.

Another Element

Even with the knee injury, Rodgers has led a solid Packers offense. But the addition of Jones should only help to take some pressure off of Rodgers and give them a home run threat in the backfield. Expect to see a lot of Williams and even Montgomery on Sunday, but Jones should see some time as well. The Packers are hoping he can build off of what he did last season and give the Green Bay Packers running game a necessary jolt.

