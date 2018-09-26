PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 09: Clay Matthews #52 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a sack against the Michael Vick #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2011 NFC wild card playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 9, 2011 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

When Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy dismissed longtime defensive coordinator Dom Capers after last season Packers fans rejoiced. Although there weren’t any reports of riots or celebrations in the villages of Wisconsin, there could have been. Capers drew the ire of Packers fans for many seasons and it was well deserved. Under the leadership of Capers, the Green Bay Packers defense was the weak link of this team. So when McCarthy brought in Mike Pettine to replace Capers, Packers fans felt optimism. Not only was Capers gone, but he was being replaced by somebody with a proven track record. So far Pettine and his defensive unit hasn’t done much to make Packers fans feel better about their favorite team’s defense. A rough start to the 2018 season for the Green Bay Packers defense.

This past March, when meeting with reporters, McCarthy made the bold and over the top statement that the Green Bay Packers “defense must be better than its offense”. You don’t need to be an expert to know that belief is far-fetched. When Aaron Rodgers is the starting quarterback for the Packers, their offense is capable of being one of the top offenses in the league. But also, the Packers defense has been bad for so long, it is going to take some time to make improvements.

Still, the expectations heading into this season were high. Pettine brought with him a very high pedigree. He was a long time assistant to former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, who had established himself as one of the better defensive minds in the NFL. While the defensive coordinator for the Jets and the Bills (which wasn’t under Ryan, who was still the head coach of the Jets when Pettine moved on to Buffalo), Pettine led defenses that finished no worse than tenth in the NFL. With that type of resume, it appeared that the Packers finally got their man who could, at the very least, make the defense respectable. But so far this season, the Green Bay Packers defense has looked a lot like defenses that were coordinated by Capers and not a lot like the defenses that Pettine was in charge of in New York and Buffalo. Topping what Capers did shouldn’t be difficult, but so far, Pettine and his defensive unit have struggled. But there is still time to turn things around.

Unable to Play a Complete Game

Now, not all has reached the “Capers” type lows. The Green Bay Packers defense this season has shown some positive glimpses. If you take a look at the Packers three games so far this season, the victory over the Chicago Bears, their tie with the Minnesota Vikings, and their recent loss to the Washington Redskins, the Green Bay Packers defense have played one solid half of defense in each of those games.

Combining the second half of the Bears game, the first half of the Vikings game, and the second half of last week’s game, the Packers defense only gave up a total of 22 points, which in today’s NFL world dominated by the offenses is more than solid.

But on the flip side, in the other halves of those games, the Green Bay Packers defense has given up 67 points. Not only the number of points given up are eye-popping, but the amount of yardage given up through the air and on the ground are as well. The lack of playing a full game by the Green Bay Packers defense is hindering success.

Stats Don’t Lie

It is quite surprising that the Green Bay Packers defense has played well in those halves. In those three games, the defense hasn’t done anything particularly well. Going into next week’s game against the Bills, the Packers rank 21st against the pass and 27th against the run.

When Capers was running the defense, the Green Bay Packers defense had some success with pressuring the quarterback. But under Pettine, so far the Packers have only six sacks, which ranks them at 24th in the NFL. The Packers defensive front, which includes the linemen and outside linebackers, have accumulated for just two and half of those six sacks. Ryan was known for creating pressure, something his Dad Buddy was known for when he was in charge of defenses, so Pettine learned under the one of the best. But Pettine’s knowledge hasn’t led to the Packers pass rush improving but in fact, it has decreased. Even the run defense has taken a step back. It is doubtful that McCarthy believed the defense would be this poor when he made his over the top statement. Pettine is going to need to do something different or things are going to continue to stay ugly for the Packers.

Injuries

The Packers are once again dealing with injuries, something Packers fans should be used to by now. Cornerback Kevin King missed last week’s game because of a groin injury. He was replaced by Davon House, who played terribly last week against the Redskins. But Packers fans won’t need to worry about House’s poor play the rest of this season. House was placed on injured reserve this week and will need shoulder surgery. The Packers are hoping King can return this week. But if he can’t, they will lean heavily on rookie cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Jaire Alexander.

The rookies won’t be the only options to get playing time at cornerback. With House being transferred to the injured reserve and King battling his groin injury, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst added veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

New Addition to the Secondary

Breeland is a four-year veteran who most recently was with the Redskins. Breeland had signed a free agent contract this off-season with the Carolina Panthers, but that contract was voided because of an injury he suffered while on vacation. He was unemployed until the Packers brought him in for a try out this week. Breeland has good height (5’11) and has eight career interceptions. If King can’t return, Breeland will give the Packers a veteran presence opposite starting cornerback Tramon Williams.

The Packers will also have to adjust their defensive line as well. It appears they will most likely be without the services of defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson for the remainder of the season. Wilkerson injured his ankle this past weekend and reports are indicating that he will be lost for the season.

Wilkerson was the Packers biggest off-season addition on the defensive side of the ball this off-season. Although Wilkerson was off to a slow start, he was a starter and helped shore up the Packers defensive line with fellow starters Mike Daniels and Kenny Clark. With Wilkerson out, Dean Lowry and Montravius Adams will need to step in.

Clark has registered one sack this season and has shown great push in the middle of the defensive line. He has been a standout, something that has been lacking on the Green Bay Packers defense so far this season. Daniels also has one sack, but his play isn’t up to the standards he and the Packers are used to. With Wilkerson out, it is essential he steps up his play.

Lack of Pass Rush

Pettine will need to quickly figure out the Packers lack of pass rush from the edge.

Currently they only have one and a half sacks out of their outside linebacker position. Nick Perry has one sack, but that is all he really has to show for this season. Along with his lack of plays, Perry once again suffered an injury, a concussion, in their loss against the Redskins. Perry has been injury riddled throughout his career. It appears the Packers will be without his services, something the Packers should be used to.

While fellow outside linebacker Clay Matthews has been more active, he has had to deal with the NFL’s ridiculous new roughing the passer penalty. The Packers have to be hoping that the penalties don’t hinder Matthews and his play. Matthews is known for his all-out play. The hope is that the so-called penalties don’t stop that.

With Perry most likely out, Pettine will need to get Reggie Gilbert more involved. Gilbert was a standout this preseason and showed some potential to get to the quarterback. After Matthews, Gilbert will be the best chance for the Packers to create pressure from the edge. Behind Matthews and Gilbert is Kyler Fackrell. Fackrell’s lack of ability as a pass rush has made him an afterthought. Many fans have wondered why he is still on the Packers roster.

Safety Play Lacking

If the pass defense is going to improve, the safety play must get better. Ha Ha Clinton Dix has two interceptions on the season. But he is still struggling with tackling, something that he struggled with last season. Clinton Dix has the size and the athletic ability to be one of the better safeties in the league but needs to start putting it all together. Many believed that with the arrival of Pettine, his play would improve, but that has yet to happen.

With Josh Jones out with an injury, Kentrell Brice has had to step in as the other starting safety. Brice’s play has been poor and he has been a big part in the Packers giving up big plays. McCarthy stated this week that they will be sticking with Brice. However, if his poor play continues, Pettine and the Packers will need to make a change.

Pettine entered this season with high expectations and so far he hasn’t come near fulfilling those expectations. With Rodgers battling a knee injury, the defense is going to need to improve. At this point, expecting the defense to be better than the offense is at best a long shot. At this point, like in seasons past, all the Packers can hope for is a serviceable one. If Pettine is the defensive coordinator that McCarthy hoped he would be, he better start showing it. If he doesn’t, it will be a long season and potentially McCarthy’s last as the Packers head coach.

