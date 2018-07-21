The Green Bay Packers drafted three running backs in the 2017 NFL Draft. They selected running backs Jamaal Williams (fourth round), Aaron Jones (fifth round), and Devante Mays (seventh round). Along with the three rookie running backs, the Packers also had Ty Montgomery on their roster. The former wide receiver was converted to running back midway through the 2016 season. Williams, Jones, and Montgomery all saw extensive time as the Packers starting running back. But when Jones and Montgomery (whose injury forced him out for the season) both fell to injury, the starting job fell to Williams. Head coach Mike McCarthy has stated that he will utilize a running back by committee approach this season. But it appears Williams will be the starter when the season begins.

Jones displayed a home run ability at the running back position when healthy last season. When Montgomery went down, Jones was forced into action and the Packers were pleased with what they saw in him. He finished the season with 81 carries for 448 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. But like with Montgomery, Jones missed time to an injury (knee).

All reports this spring indicated that Jones is fully healthy from last season’s knee injury. There isn’t much doubt that McCarthy was thrilled about that. He probably had that in mind when he indicated they would use a running back by committee approach. But that approach will have to be put on hold for the start of the 2018-2019 regular season.

It was announced earlier this month that Jones will be suspended for the first two games of the regular season. The suspension stems from his arrest last October from a marijuana arrest. Although Jones will be able to participate in training camp and preseason games, he won’t be available for the Packers regular season games against division foes the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. With Jones missing, it will open a door for Williams to get a quick start on being the starting running back and keeping that job.

Williams Displayed Ability Last Season

With Jones suspended for the first two games and Montgomery coming back from a season-ending wrist injury, it will be up to Williams to carry the load. Montgomery is projected as the backup, but he still has questions. Not only has he dealt with injuries throughout his young NFL career, he is also still adapting to being an NFL running back. He has yet to play a full regular season as just a running back.

The Packers will rely heavily on Williams in the first two games of the season. Luckily for the Packers, Williams has some experience under his belt. Last season, he started seven games. During that time he carried the ball 153 times for 556 rushing yards with four rushing touchdowns. Although Jones displayed big-play ability, Williams displayed an ability to run between the tackles and get those tough rushing yards.

Running the ball like he did wasn’t much of a surprise. But what did surprise the Packers and McCarthy was what he brought to the passing game. He caught 25 passes for 262 yards and two receiving touchdowns. His ability as a pass-catcher out of the backfield was on full display in one particular play last season.

In week 12 of last season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Williams caught a screen pass from quarterback Brett Hundley and sprinted 54 yards for a touchdown. He not only showed the ability to utilize his blocking but also showed some burst. In showing that he is able to catch the ball out of the backfield, he will give Aaron Rodgers another weapon in the passing game.

Catching the ball isn’t the only thing Williams will bring to the passing game. It was recently pointed out that he showed some skill in pass protection. That skill will be vital in the Packers passing game this season. With Rodgers coming back from a season-ending collarbone injury, it will be extremely important to make sure hits are limited on him. Last season showed, without Rodgers, the Packers have a hard time winning games.

Seizing the Opportunity

Jones will return after two games, which only gives Williams a short amount of time to show he can be the Packers starting running back. It will be a tough task, especially with who the Packers play in their first two games. The Vikings and Bears defenses finished second and 11th respectively against the run last season.

Obviously, Williams will need help from his offensive line to succeed. But most of the pressure will fall on his shoulders. If he can build off of what he did last season, he will have a chance to not only be productive but keep the starting running back job.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on Last Word On Pro Football: Jamaal Williams Will Have an Opportunity to Shine Early