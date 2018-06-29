2017 didn’t turn out the way that the Green Bay Packers and Ty Montgomery had hoped. After stepping in at running back in 2016, expectations were high for Montgomery. He showed some potential at a position he hadn’t played since high school. Along with that, he had a full off-season to prepare his body for the beating that NFL running backs take.

Unfortunately, a season-ending injury derailed what was expected to be a breakout season for him. Along with that, the Packers had two rookie running backs who stepped in and showed some glimpses on why the Packers had selected them. Many who expected a break out season for Montgomery are now questioning if he can contribute. Instead of facing expectations, he is now facing questions. But those questions might be the fuel that he needs. Ty Montgomery still has a place in the Green Bay Packers offense.

When starting running back Eddie Lacy and his backup James Starks fell to injury in 2016, the Packers didn’t have many options. Christine Michael was expected to help out, but he fizzled. That is when the Packers turned to Ty Montgomery. It didn’t much matter that he hadn’t played running back since his high school days in Texas. The Packers needed somebody and Montgomery was their best option at the time.

Changing positions in college is common in college football. Like with Montgomery, he arrived at Stanford as a running back and was converted to wide receiver. But making the conversion at the NFL is a rarity. Especially doing it during the middle of the season. Though a tough task, Montgomery was up for the challenge.

It wasn’t much of a surprise that he contributed in the Packers passing game. He caught 44 passes for 348 yards. But what surprised most is what he did in the running game. He led the Packers in rushing, even though he didn’t play the position for a full season. He ran for 457 yards with three rushing touchdowns and had a 5.7 yards per carry average. Montgomery not only had the stats to show he was a running back, but he looked like it. He ran like a running back and looked like he might be the answer at the position. But once again, the injury bug bit Montgomery.

Rookies Grab Opportunity

Ty Montgomery has battled injuries throughout his NFL career. In his rookie season in 2015, he saw his season cut short by an ankle injury. That season, as a wide receiver, he only played six games. In fact, the most games he has played in his NFL career came in 2016. So, when he developed ribs and a wrist injury, the latter forcing him to the injured reserve, last season it didn’t come as a surprise. But this time, the Packers had a backup plan.

The Packers drafted three running backs in the 2017 draft. Jamaal Williams (third round), Aaron Jones (fifth round), and Devante Mays (seventh round) were selected to fill out the depth at running back. But without Montgomery to be the lead back, the rookies were forced into action.

Although Mays only received four carries this past season, Jones and Williams became key contributors in the Green Bay Packers offense. Jones was first up and seemed like he might be the back to take advantage of the opportunity. In 12 games, Jones rushed for 448 yards with four touchdowns and had an impressive 5.5 yards per carry average. But like with Montgomery, he too lost time to injury. With him out of action, Williams was the next rookie up.

While Jones was seen more as a home run threat, Williams was the churner out of the two. Williams hard running style was something the Packers needed without having Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback during last season. Williams rushed for 556 yards with four touchdowns. But what came as a surprise, was his receiving ability. Williams caught 25 passes for 262 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Both Jones and Williams will be full go for training camp. Like when the Packers had Lacy and Starks in the backfield, the Packers will have two solid running backs. Because of this, Montgomery’s place on this team has been called into question.

Different Abilities

Head coach Mike McCarthy has called Ty Montgomery “a multi-positional player”. Montgomery has the ability to line up in the slot, but now has shown he can carry the ball when called upon. While Williams showed the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, he hasn’t shown the ability to contribute as a slot receiver. That is something Montgomery has displayed. For McCarthy, the ability to play more positions in the Green Bay Packers offense is always a plus.

While Williams and Jones are seen as true running backs, Montgomery is a jack of all trades. He will need to show that he is capable of staying healthy. But if he is able to do that, he will give the Packers a weapon that can be highlighted in McCarthy’s offense.

Playmakers needed

Every NFL team needs a playmaker. Montgomery has that type of ability. The Packers lost wide receiver Jordy Nelson this off-season and have a lot of unanswered questions at the wide receiver position. They did bring in free agent tight end Jimmy Graham who is more of a receiver than a tight end. But now they are dealing with Randall Cobb’s ankle injury. The injury has many wondering if Cobb will be ready for the start of the season.

McCarthy hasn’t said if he would move Montgomery back to wide receiver. But the fact that he has Montgomery on the roster, fans should expect to see him lining up in the slot if Cobb isn’t ready to go. Having a player that is a “multi-positional player” gives McCarthy the option to do that if he chooses to.

The idea of Ty Montgomery being a lead back might be over. But with McCarthy stating that they will be a running back by committee team, it means there is a place for Montgomery on the Green Bay Packers offense. The ability to not only catch the ball but also carry it, makes him a very tantalizing weapon in the Packers offense.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on Last Word On Pro Football: Ty Montgomery Still has a Place in the Green Bay Packers Offense