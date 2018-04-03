Mike McCarthy and his Green Bay Packers have always been very specific about the types of players they bring to Lambeau Field. They generally stick to high character types and depending on the position, specific athletic traits and body builds. The wide receiver group is no exception to this rule and quite frankly, might be one of the positions that’s adhered to in the strictest of ways. Colorado State’s Michael Gallup is a perfect mold of what the Packers look for at the position.

Gallup Fits a Positional Need

After a long, rich history of quality receivers catching passes on the Frozen Tundra, the Packers are in search of another pass catcher for the 2018 season. After a disappointing 2017 season for Green Bay, they are desperately seeking to re-tool for 2018. The Packers have been attempting to revamp the pass-catching corps after signing tight end Jimmy Graham from Seattle. New general manager Brian Gutekunst has also been exploring other veteran options at the wide receiver position after reported visits with several free agents.

In a tough decision to create cap room, the Packers cut aging fan favorite Jordy Nelson, who has since signed with the Oakland Raiders. With another wide receiver, Randall Cobb, slated to hit free agency in 2019, the Packers are looking to add young and cost-effective options at the position. The team just re-signed star receiver Davante Adams to a four-year, $58 million dollar deal this off-season. The current starting receivers are Adams and Cobb. Cobb is debatably a one-dimensional type of receiver, only truly being efficient in the slot receiver position. Green Bay currently needs another outside presence at wide receiver.

Athletic Profile

As was mentioned previously, the Packers have long had a specific “type” at receiver. That typically includes a receiver that is at least 5’11 3/4″, 188 pounds or heavier, runs a 40-yard-dash at 4.56 or faster, and has a three-cone time of 7.08 seconds or quicker. Gallup meets all of these thresholds. At the NFL Combine in March, Gallup was measured at a little under 6’1″, 205 pounds, recorded a 40-yard-dash time of 4.51 and performed the three-cone drill in 6.95 seconds. Based on these measurements alone, the Packers will be interested in Gallup.

NFL Comparison

A good NFL comparison for Gallup, coincidentally, is Adams. After struggling with drops for the first couple years of his career, Adams was able to put it together in 2017, becoming one of the best young receivers in the entire league. A look at Gallup’s film reveals similarities between the two players.

Both receivers are very physical at the point of attack and make incredible use of their hands to avoid a press move from cornerbacks. Neither Adams nor Gallup are the fastest receivers, but both are able to make efficient use of their bodies and are able to shield the ball from defenders. Gallup has fantastic body control when going up to high point a catch, just as Adams has been very successful doing in his short NFL career. Adams made his name off his ability to run slant routes and Gallup exceeded at that very route during his time at Colorado State.

Pro Ready

Aside from Alabama’s Calvin Ridley and Maryland’s D.J. Moore, Gallup might be one of the most pro-ready receivers in this year’s draft class. At Colorado State, Gallup ran a plethora of routes and was able to completely develop his route tree. Due to underwhelming quarterback play, Gallup’s statistical performance did not achieve what it probably could have been. Even aside from this poor quarterback play, Gallup still put up some very gaudy numbers for a receiver. After posting 100 catches for 1,418 yards and seven touchdowns, Gallup was named to the 2017 Consensus All-America team along with accolades within his conference. It would be very exciting to see what Gallup could do with a quarterback of the caliber of Aaron Rodgers.

Packers Offensive Scheme Fit

Gallup could easily slide into the Packers offense on day one. Due to his similarity to Adams, the types of routes and plays for Gallup’s style already exist. His versatility also bodes well for an offense that is known to move players all over the field. Gallup excels at an outside receiver position, but he is also able to move into the slot if need be. Aside from slants, Gallup also excels at back shoulder fades. Back shoulder fades might arguably be Rodgers’ best type of throw. It’s what made him and Nelson such a potent combination.

Draft Position

The Packers currently have the 14th and 45th selections in rounds one and two of this year’s draft. They also have a plethora of picks in later rounds. However, it’s highly unlikely that Gallup will fall out of the second round. He probably won’t go 14th overall, but there’s a strong chance he’ll be in play at 45. The Packers would be able to let their board play out and select Gallup in the second round, which would be a perfect draft position for him.

If Green Bay was able to acquire a player of Gallup’s level of talent, character, fit and at a position of need with the 45th pick, then he would easily become one of the draft’s best selections.

