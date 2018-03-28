The Cleveland Browns have traded quarterback Cody Kessler to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Browns are receiving a 2019 conditional seventh-round pick in return. Kessler will likely be the number two quarterback for the Jaguars behind starter Blake Bortles.

Compensation update: Browns receive:

2019 conditional seventh-round pick Jaguars receive:

QB Cody Kessler — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2018

Kessler has spent most of his career as a backup thus far. While he has shown flashes on occasion, he has also been a part of the Browns quarterback carousel during the last two years. His progress has been somewhat limited as a result. However, he is still an intriguing backup with potential. If anything happens to Bortles in Jacksonville, Kessler will have a great opportunity on his hands, especially given that the Jaguars are just coming off an AFC Championship bid.

Kessler did not see much action during the 2017 season. This was due to DeShone Kizer being the official starter for much of the way. He only played in three games and passed for 123 yards and one interception. Almost all his playing time came in just one game, an overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Kessler played college football for USC from 2012-2015. He did not see hardly any time in 2012 as a backup. However, as a starter, he passed for 88 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in three years. He was the MVP of the Las Vegas Bowl in 2013 after passing for 340 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Fresno State. He had also earned All-American honors from USA Today while still in high school in 2010.

Kessler was drafted by the Browns in 2016 in the third round. During his rookie season, he was in and out of the rotation frequently due to the Browns constantly changing quarterbacks that year. He started eight games, though he did not finish all of them. He had 1,380 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions during his rookie season. Kessler’s total career stats currently stand at 1,506 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on Last Word On Pro Football: Cleveland Browns Trade Cody Kessler to Jacksonville Jaguars