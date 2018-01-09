This week Jonathan Barnett and Aaron Flottum were reunited again and present the Green Bay Packers Podcast Awards. After two weeks of just one voice on “Green, Gold & Bold,” Jon and Aaron gave you an additional guest. Jim Weidner, LWOS writer, joined the podcast for the first time. Hilarity ensues as the guys tried to work through several end-of-season awards.

The Gutenkunst Era Begins

There is no way to start this podcast without addressing the new general manager. Brian Gutenkunst moved up from within the Green Bay Packers front office. After spending years climbing through the organization, he will now be the guy calling the shots. The word is Mike McCarthy, Russ Ball and Gutenkunst will all report directly to Team President Mark Murphy.

The podcast loved the move and took time to wish Gutenkunst well in the new position.

Greed Bay Packers Podcast Awards

There were so many awards to give out. Starting off with simple ones like the offensive and defensive Rookies of the Year. BYU’s own Jamaal Williams went home with the Offensive Rookie of the Year due to his strong running style and ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Aaron Jones was slightly behind as the pass catching ability was the key factor. The choice was unanimous.

Kevin King and Josh Jones both got votes for Defensive Rookie of the Year. There were not as many rookies available on the defensive side of the ball due to injuries to Montravius Adams and Vince Biegel. King might have been the unanimous choice if not for his injuries. Aaron Flottum also felt Justin Vogel deserved some consideration… on defense… who knows.

There was a mixed bag for Defensive MVP as Blake Martinez, Mike Daniels and Kenny Clark each got their names called. These were three defensive players who never surrendered on the season. Tough players who had nice numbers in the season all were worthy candidates.

The Offensive MVP was mostly talk about Davante Adams and his ability to maintain production despite the change in quarterbacks. David Bakhtiari was also considered and given a good argument.

The crew then spent some time giving just ridiculous awards. “The Clean Sweep” Award, the “Most Likely to Be Left Behind on the Flight Home (Home Alone Style)” Award, and the “Most Likely to Be a Viking in 2018″ Award … among others.

More to Come

There will be a new Defensive Coordinator soon and the guys will address it later. As this has been a weekly podcast during the year, the off-season will be a bit more random. Look for future podcasts to come.

