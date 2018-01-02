DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers watches his team against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Ford Field on December 31, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers finished the 2017 NFL season with a 7-9 record, which was good enough to finish third in the NFC North. Green Bay misses the playoffs for the first time in eight years, as star quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed significant time due to a collarbone injury in Week six. And yet, the Packers signed Mike McCarthy to a contract extension. Head coach Mike McCarthy may have delivered a disappointing season as far as the Packers organization is considered, but he will be back in Green Bay next season.

Packers have given HC Mike McCarthy a one-year extension through 2019 season, per @RobDemovsky. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2018

McCarthy will get a chance next season to have a fully recovered Aaron Rodgers at the helm, but aother season like the one the Packers just saw will most likely mean the end of McCarthy in Green Bay. It is possible that after the extension is up, McCarthy will be looking for another job. Green Bay will probably need to make a deep run in the playoffs next season in order for McCarthy to have a good chance at staying with the Packers.

This one year extension by the Packers will serve as a chance for both the Packers and McCarthy to see if he should stay in Green Bay. Packers long-time General Manager Ted Thompson recently was given a new position on the team. It seems like Green Bay is looking to take their team in other directions, and Mike McCarthy may not be in those plans, unless the Packers make a playoff run next season. The head coach did have to deal with his starting quarterback missing time due to injury, but even with plenty of seasons with a healthy Rodgers, the Packers underwhelmed. The team has to be better and if they’re not, McCarthy may be gone.

Next season will be vital for Mike McCarthy. The Packers will need to draft well, and hope Rodgers can stay healthy all of next season. A Super Bowl run could keep McCarthy in Green Bay. Another disappointing 7-9 season will probably mean the end of his stay.

