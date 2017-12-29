CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 17: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are retaining star wide receiver Davante Adams for at least four more seasons. The 25 year old receiver agreed to a four-year, $58 million contract extension, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Packers Sign Davante Adams to Four-Year Extension

This season has been a major disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, as they lost franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a broken collarbone. Since his injury, the team has fallen apart, and they have struggled to a 7-8 record at this point. Adams has been one of the lone bright spots for the team in 2017, as he has 74 receptions for over 880 yards and 10 touchdowns. With a wide receiver core of Adams, Randall Cobb, and Jordy Nelson, the Packers look to rebound back to contention in 2018.

Adams has been a standout receiver for the Packers since he was drafted in 2014. As a second round pick out of Fresno State, he impressed as a rookie by having an average of nearly 12 yards per reception with three touchdowns. He had a break out season in 2016, as he had 997 receiving yards with 12 touchdowns while starting 15 games. In the postseason, Adams started all three of the Packers games and caught 16 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. In 2017 Adams has struggled with injuries, but he has still managed to start 14 games and can come close to 1000 yards in the Packers Week 17 bout with the rival Detroit Lions.

This contract extension keeps Adams from hitting free agency, where he would have been one of the top receivers on the market. His new contract now pays him over $14 million per year, with $32 million being doled out in the first two seasons by the Packers. Adams has blossomed into a star receiver for Green Bay, and expect the Packers to be back in contention in 2018 with Adams still in the fold.

