The Green Bay Packers headed into week six as favorites to win the NFC in 2017, and exited week six as long shots to make the playoffs. Midway through the first quarter, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was driven into the ground by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr. Rodgers immediately clutched his throwing shoulder in pain. Rodgers would eventually be diagnosed with a broken collarbone which will all but end his 2017 campaign. Despite the loss of Rodgers, the Packers were competitive throughout the game before eventually succumbing to the Vikings by a score of 23-10.

Week Six Green Bay Packers Takeaways

The Amount of Injuries

Among all Packers takeaways, injuries have to be at the top of the list. The amount of injured Packers gets more staggering week after week. Entering week six, the Packers offensive line was finally healthy, having all five starting lineman playing together for the first time in 2017. Ironically, this would be the time that Rodgers would sustain a possible season ending injury.

Throughout the game, three starting lineman would leave the game due to injury including Bryan Bulaga (concussion), David Bakhtiari (hamstring), and Lane Taylor (ankle). Among others who did not return were Quinten Rollins (leg), Ty Montgomery, (not specified), and of course Rodgers (collarbone).

Brett Hundley Shows Big Arm and Mobility

Before entering the game, Brett Hundley had only attempted a total of 11 passes in his three-year career with the Packers. Hundley was called into action midway through the first quarter and played about as well as one could expect after not having any practice reps headed into the week. Hundley showed flashes of potential including a beautiful back shoulder throw to Jordy Nelson on a crucial third and five in the second half. Hundley ended the day by throwing an interception to Trae Waynes deep in Vikings territory to seal the game. Overall, Hundley looked decent, but needs to focus on limiting turnovers. He threw for 157 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions.

Davante Adams is Wide Receiver One

Davante Adams is in line to become a free agent after the 2017 season, and he is playing like a new contract is on the line. Adams is having arguably the best start to the season of any wide receiver in the league. For the first time, the Vikings shadowed Adams with their best corner Xavier Rhodes. This marks the first time that the Vikings have left Nelson with their second best corner, and sure seems like a changing of the guard. Moving forward, Adams should be viewed as the Packers number one target.

For the Packers to have a chance to compete in the NFC in 2017, they are going to have to get healthy in a hurry, and hope that Hundley can find some success in an offense that he has spent three years in. Mike McCarthy reiterated in his press conference that Brett Hundley and Joe Callahan (practice squad) were the Packers quarterbacks going forward. Despite this proclamation, expect the Packers to “kick the tires” on a few veteran quarterbacks in the next few weeks.

