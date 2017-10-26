Heading into the Green Bay Packers game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 15th, it appeared the team as clicking on all cylinders. The Packers were sporting a 4-1 record and were coming off an exciting last minute victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas. But that all changed when Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr planted Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers into the US Bank Stadium artificial turf, breaking his collarbone and breaking the hearts of Packers fan throughout the world. What followed was a loss to their division rival Vikings and then another loss to the New Orleans Saints at home. Instead of taking a 6-1 or 5-2 record into the bye week, the Packers take a 4-3 record and lots of questions. The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time. With so many questions, the Packers will need the brief break to figure out how to salvage their season.

Although the injury to Rodgers was the biggest, it wasn’t the only injury to a key member of their team that has hampered the Packers. On offense, the Packers offensive line was pillaged by injuries. During the first seven weeks of the season, the Packers have seen both of their starting tackles, David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga, miss time due to injuries. Going into training camp, offensive tackle was one of the deepest on the Packers roster, but that quickly changed. Along with Bakhtiari and Bulaga’s injury, the Packers lost their primary backups, Kyle Murphy and Jason Spriggs, to injuries, with both being placed on injured reserve. With the depth depleted, the Packers were forced to start starting guard Lane Taylor at left tackle, a position he has never played, for two games. But Taylor wasn’t immune to the injury bug either, as he went down with an ankle injury during the Vikings game and was forced to sit out the Saints game.

With Rodgers lost possibly for the season and the Packers forced to play backup Brett Hundley for the foreseeable future, it is key for the Packers offensive line to get back at full strength. It appears that Bakhtiari and Bulaga are on their way back to being full strength after playing together in the Saints game, but depth still appears to be an issue with only Jordan McCray and little used Ulrick John as the primary backups. The Packers are also going to need Taylor to get healthy. Before being lost to injury, Taylor was playing at a solid level. Hundley is blessed to have receiving weapons like Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, Davante Adams, and Martellus Bennett, along with an emerging running back in Aaron Jones, but if he doesn’t have protection from his offensive line, he will be fighting a losing battle.

Defense Once Again is an Issue

The Packers defense has also dealt with their own injuries. Key personnel like defensive lineman Mike Daniels, outside linebacker Nick Perry, safety Morgan Burnett, and a plethora of cornerbacks (Quinten Rollins, Kevin King, and Davon House) have missed time due to injuries. But even when these players have played, the Packers defense have failed to step up.

Many believed that the Packers defense might have turned the corner after their opening 17-9 win over the Seattle Seahawks. In that game, the Packer defense performed superbly, stopping the run and getting after Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throughout the game. The often criticized defensive coordinator Dom Capers was given a reprieve from Packers fans. But the promise of a stellar Packers defense quickly went away after the Atlanta Falcons put up 34 points the following week in a 34-23 loss. Except for the victory over the Seahawks and the 35-14 win over the Chicago Bears, the Packers defense have struggled once again. Without having Rodgers to mask the issues with the defense, it appears the Packers defense will be the weak link for the Packers.

With the offense now without Rodgers and Hundley leading a much different style of offense, it will be up to Capers to get his unit to perform at a level Packers fans haven’t seen since the 2010-2011 Super Bowl season. If things continue to be like it has been, Hundley and the Packers offense will be playing from behind and forced to lead the Packers to victory. If this happens, it might finally force Packers head coach Mike McCarthy’s hand in finally replacing Capers as defensive coordinator.

Where do the Packers go From Here?

One thing is for sure, McCarthy and his offensive staff can’t be as conservative as they were in the Saints game. Hundley and McCarthy have a solid running game led by Jones, but this offense is still based on getting the ball to Nelson, Cobb, Adams, Bennett, and the rest of the receiving weapons they have. McCarthy has been touted as a quarterback guru and after Rodgers went down, he made sure everyone knew that Hundley, who has had three seasons learning behind Rodgers, was his quarterback. If McCarthy is the guru many believe he is and that Hundley understands this offense like McCarthy believes, then he needs to let Hundley run the offense how it is supposed to be run. Utilizing the running game and controlling the clock will help Hundley, but he will have to do his part in the passing game to make sure the offense clicks.

The key for the Packers to win games lies with the defense. For too many years this unit, led by Capers, has benefitted by being bailed out by Rodgers and his play making ability. Many have claimed that Capers hasn’t had the weapons he should, blaming general manager Ted Thompson for not getting him the right personnel. But that couldn’t be farther from the truth. This isn’t your normal Packers defense with having to rely on young inexperienced talent. The Packers are older and have veteran players who can produce. It is up to Capers to finally do his job and help out the Packers young inexperienced quarterback.

The Packers season could go either way without Rodgers, they could be circling the drain or McCarthy can live up to all the accolades that he has been given throughout the years and get this team to the playoffs. When the Packers come off their bye week and host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field, it will be up to McCarthy and the rest of the Packers to make sure their season isn’t a loss cause.

