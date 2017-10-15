Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Suffers Broken Collarbone

Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The injury occurred at the 7:04 mark when Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr hit the quarterback rolling to the right on second and nine.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports initially reported that the Packers feared Rodgers suffered the injury. The team later confirmed it, with the possibility that it could end his season. It comes as a massive setback for a team looking to defend its NFC North title.

Rodgers was carted off the field, and the team has announced the signal caller was ruled out to return to action against the Vikings. In the meantime, backup quarterback Brett Hundley entered the game in relief of Rodgers. The Packers medical staff briefly examined the star player on the sideline before heading to the locker room.

As Rodgers left the field, he had a heated exchange with Barr.

It is reminiscent of the injury he suffered in 2013. Back then, Rodgers missed seven games, eight including the Monday night game in which he suffered the injury, only to come back for a week 17 NFC North battle at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears. Green Bay won that game 33-28 en route to the division title.

However, four years ago, Rodgers hurt his left (non-throwing) shoulder while this time around, he has broken his right (throwing) shoulder.

If it is indeed a broken collarbone, it is not necessarily a season-ending injury. The best case scenario is that the injury heals on its own without the need for surgery. However, the worst case scenario is Rodgers having to go under the knife which would end his season.

Before leaving the game, Aaron Rodgers had completed two of four passes attempted for 18 yards.

