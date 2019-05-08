NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 25: Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is selected by Detroit Lions with the 8th pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019, at the Draft Main Stage on Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville, TN. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For those of us who play fantasy football, we know how important the rookie drafts are each and every season. This year we have a hot topic that begins and ends with T.J. Hockenson and his overall fantasy football value. The Detroit Lions have a bumpy history with the tight end position, which leaves many of questioning whether or not Hockenson will be a viable fantasy option.

2019 Fantasy Football Outlook: T.J. Hockenson

Over the off-season, the Lions have replaced former offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter with Darrell Bevell. Thanks to this hiring and Hockenson’s top draft status, some think Hockenson could be Rob Gronkowski remade. However, we have to take a step back and really value this player, in this system accurately.

The fantasy football tight end landscape is desolate, and some believe that Hockenson will pay huge dividends in the future. We need to first analyze what Hockenson was able to produce in a timeshare with fellow first-rounder Noah Fant. College numbers can be deceiving, so we will approach this whole situation with caution.

Hockenson in his entire college campaign amassed 1,084 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns. He only saw two seasons worth of serious playing time before declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft. This small sample size can lead fantasy players to make mistakes by making assumptions on what a player can or cannot do in the NFL.

In reality, college success doesn’t transfer over to the NFL with each player. We do know, however, how the Lions of old have treated the tight end position. In 2018 they targeted all three of their tight ends just 1.5% of the time. We know the Lions are trying to change their culture as a whole. For all we know, Hockenson might be a huge first-round bust or become the next best thing at the position.

So Where to Take Him?

His fantasy outlook as of right now is up in the air. We think he is worth a roster spot in a dynasty league if you can attain him in the third round or later in your rookie drafts. His redraft value as of right now is completely useless. Until we see him in action during the preseason, we don’t believe Hockenson is worth holding onto in any redraft league situation.

At the end of the day, fantasy football is a subjective game. Each player values their rosters differently. Do we think Hockenson has the skills to be a force in the NFL? Absolutely! What we don’t know is if this revamped Lions staff will utilize his strengths going forward. The smartest thing for us to do is wait and see if the Lions will actually be able to utilize his skill set in their offense. Only roster Hockenson if you’re playing in a deep dynasty league.

With all the love Hockenson is getting from everyone in the fantasy football community, it would be a great idea to buy him in your rookie drafts and sell high while you still can.

